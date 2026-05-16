The Fruit Grocery Store Employees Hate When Customers Sample In-Store (It's Not Grapes)

Sampling produce at the grocery store isn't the sneaky snack you think it is. The employees not only know that you're sampling the produce, they also dread cherry season because of it. When asked on a Reddit post what they wish customers would stop doing and spitting out cherry pits was a top contender. "Leaving cherry pits and other garbage (used Kleenexes is another favorite) all over the place. Most stores have trash cans that are accessible to customers. Use them." There are some great money-saving tricks to use while grocery shopping, but scattering your gross cherry pits wherever you please isn't one of them.

Cherry season typically runs from mid-May through August, and while grocery stores might have plenty in stock, some customers just want a small taste and not a whole bag. In a different Reddit post, a store employee recalled the cherry pit-pocalaypse with horror. "I work in a produce department, and whenever we have cherries in stock the amount of pits I find everywhere is disturbing. There was this one older lady who spat her cherry pit back into the bag and not even two minutes later another woman did the same thing out of the same bag." Finding slobbered-on cherry pits in abundance as a store employee is awful enough, but finding those pits in your newly-purchased bag of cherries is also disgusting. So, what do you do as someone who wants to purchase cherries sans slobbery pits?