Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Cherries

When you buy fruit at the right time, it's usually at its best in terms of freshness, taste, looks, and value. The caveat? Cherries have a very short season. Depending on the location, cherry season typically runs through late spring and summer. So you are looking at the best produce to hit the stores between May to August, with July being peak cherry perfection.

"Here's a mantra for buying cherries: Whenever possible, buy them right after they are picked," Frank Levering advised. "Cherries never taste better than when they've just come straight from the tree. Chilling them, shipping them for days across the country, shipping them in the winter from New Zealand — all far from ideal." And any claims of 'freshness' may also be false, he warned. "They are decidedly not fresh when you buy them after they've been shipped. The flavor may be okay. But thousands of customers have told me they've never tasted a cherry as good as the ones they get at our orchard straight from the tree on the same day it was picked."

Now we are not saying don't buy cherries out of season (well, we kinda are), but just know that you shouldn't expect the same looks, quality, or price point as when they are at their best. Levering's advice is simple: "If you live in a region where cherries are grown — go straight to a cherry orchard if you want great cherries!"