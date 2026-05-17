The Ingredient Chocolate Makers Swap For Cocoa Butter

The world of food is not all fun and games — there are legal definitions behind the products we eat, and some of them are very strict. A good example of this is chocolate. For a product to be labeled milk chocolate, it has to have an approved list of ingredients, one of which is cocoa butter. This cacao fruit-derived fat is arguably the sweet's star ingredient, providing much of the iconic taste and texture. However, there are other fats that can mimic cocoa butter, and are much cheaper to use — like palm kernel oil.

Palm kernel oil comes from the seed of the oil palm plant, and differs from palm oil, which is derived from the tree's fruit. It's used in chocolate products all over the world; in the EU and the U.K., chocolate products that contain vegetable oils like palm kernel oil can be labeled as milk chocolate as long as the content doesn't exceed 5%. But in the United States, real chocolate products are not allowed to contain any foreign vegetable fats at all, and if it does, manufacturers must include such language as "chocolate candy," "chocolatey coating," or "chocolate flavor" on its packaging. If you're interested in only eating real chocolate, it's important to check the packaging, even across products from the same brand. Hershey's, for example, sells plenty of real milk chocolate products, but also puts out products labeled as chocolate candy."