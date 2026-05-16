How Much Food Cost At Hardee's In 1960 (Can We Get A Time Machine, Please?)

In 1960, you get a decent brand-new car for under $2,000 and a house cost around $12,000. A dozen eggs was an average of 38 cents; a gallon of milk was somewhere around 36 cents. And a Hardee's hamburger was just 15 cents — 20, if you wanted to splurge on cheese. In fact, back then, an entire meal, complete with a cheeseburger, an apple turnover, and a Coca-Cola, as Hardee's advertised, was just 30 cents. Want fries with that? Throw some in for only 15 cents.

We all know things cost much more these days. Gone are the days of penny candy. Heck, gone are the days of pennies. Burger-flation is for real – consider that Burger King's sandwiches today can cost over a Whopper-ing $10, depending on customizations. A Hardee's basic cheeseburger will now set you back around 5 bucks. Based on your location and order, prices go up from there — sometimes way

up.

Between 1960 and 2026, the price of a Hardee's cheeseburger went up 2400%. For what you'll pay for just one classic Big Cheeseburger now, you could have gotten 25 cheeseburgers back in the day.