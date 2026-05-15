This Nashville Business Has Been Stealing Hearts One Cannoli At A Time

A mobile cannoli bar fits the occasion for any event. In some cases, a vendor wears a tray loaded with the classic Sicilian pastry and roams around the venue offering it to guests, who get to watch the dessert being freshly filled before diving into the cannoli. Cowboy Cannolis in Nashville has added a western flair to the concept and struck gold.

The company went viral in 2025 with a mustachioed man in a cowboy hat filling cannolis for guests at parties and festivals throughout the U.S. and internationally. Admirers are fawning over the dessert and the man serving it: co-owner of the company, CJ Roberts.

In Cowboy Cannolis' posts online, it's clear that Roberts has been stealing hearts, with quite a few comments spicy enough that you'll have to look them up yourself. Fans are constantly expressing their ongoing obsession with everything about Cowboy Cannolis — from the man to the recipe itself. "I'm having palpitations," a fan wrote on one post, and another said, "Excuse me, sir, my wife lives in this solar system." One Instagram user said, " ... Sir, respectfully, I have no interest in you, sincerely, I just need the entire tube of filling, and I'll be on my way."