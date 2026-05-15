This Nashville Business Has Been Stealing Hearts One Cannoli At A Time
A mobile cannoli bar fits the occasion for any event. In some cases, a vendor wears a tray loaded with the classic Sicilian pastry and roams around the venue offering it to guests, who get to watch the dessert being freshly filled before diving into the cannoli. Cowboy Cannolis in Nashville has added a western flair to the concept and struck gold.
The company went viral in 2025 with a mustachioed man in a cowboy hat filling cannolis for guests at parties and festivals throughout the U.S. and internationally. Admirers are fawning over the dessert and the man serving it: co-owner of the company, CJ Roberts.
In Cowboy Cannolis' posts online, it's clear that Roberts has been stealing hearts, with quite a few comments spicy enough that you'll have to look them up yourself. Fans are constantly expressing their ongoing obsession with everything about Cowboy Cannolis — from the man to the recipe itself. "I'm having palpitations," a fan wrote on one post, and another said, "Excuse me, sir, my wife lives in this solar system." One Instagram user said, " ... Sir, respectfully, I have no interest in you, sincerely, I just need the entire tube of filling, and I'll be on my way."
The Cannoli Cowgirl whose baking started it all
Cannoli Cowboy CJ Roberts has a Cannoli Cowgirl, his partner and co-owner of the business, Hayley Stonehouse. Her recipe and creativity are the cornerstones of Cowboy Cannolis. It was born out of her vision for a mobile cannoli service and Roberts' expertise in building food and beverage companies. With Roberts' passion for fresh ingredients and farm-to-table dining incorporated into the cannolis, the duo created an interactive Italian dessert experience that adds to the atmosphere without any effort from the host.
Once you've booked Cowboy Cannolis for an event, the team arrives in Western-inspired wear. Each person has a vintage-looking vendor tray with the words "Freshly Piped" painted on the front, which they hand out freshly piped cannolis from with a smile. Intent on creating an experience, the cannoli-slinging ranchers circulate through the crowd, keeping the party going. Mingling and serving fresh food are some of the simple ways Martha Stewart elevates any party, another reason the mobile cannoli service is a hit. You can book Cowboy Cannolis' service through its website.