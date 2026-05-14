Before Grilling Hot Dogs, Take This Simple Step For 10x Better Flavor

Grilled hot dogs are a summertime icon with a smoky flavor profile that suggests fireworks and long, sunny days. A backyard barbecue isn't complete without these salty, savory vibes alongside mustard bottles and all the other ideal condiments for a hot dog. But what if you could take an extra step to really knock those franks out of the ballpark? We have a little trick to upgrade this all-American food: marinate hot dogs for at least 15 minutes before they go onto the grill and watch the flavors explode. Home chefs who have tried this technique recommend four to eight hours for an even more saturated flavor.

Score each hot dog before it goes into the marinade to help the liquid soak into every bit of the meat. Some home chefs cut horizontal slits along the length of the hot dog to create more surface area for the marinade to soak into. Others create a shallow crosshatch pattern of cuts along one side of the hot dog. For a fancier presentation, score your hot dog with a spiral pattern. Use a skewer to hold the hot dog in place, spinning it slowly as you slice.