Where Plastic Bags Recycled At Grocery Stores Really Go

Plastic bags are everywhere – you can't go into a supermarket for a loaf of bread without coming out with at least six of them. These plastic nuisances tend to take a roundabout journey from our wastebaskets to our waterways, where they can ultimately be consumed by animals and people, causing harm to both. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that people ingest a credit card's worth of plastic every week.

Many stores, such as Target and Walmart, offer on-site bins where you can bring their branded store bags back for recycling ... or so they say. But do they really get recycled, or is that just an empty-plastic-bag promise?

The ABC News investigation team tried to find out. In order to follow the path of the plastic, the team glued AirTags to bags before depositing them in the designated recycling bins at Target and Walmart stores. They then observed the trackers as the bags migrated through various trash disposal paths and arrived at their final resting spots.

ABC reported that of the 46 trackers used, a mere four (around 9%) ended up in facilities that recycle plastic bags. Half of them (23) turned up in landfills or trash incinerators, while seven found themselves at a dead end: in transfer stations that don't recycle or sort plastic bags. Six bags suffered a "failure to launch," never even making it out of the store where they were left. Three bags were whisked away to Southeast Asia, and three others ended up nobody-knows-where (the great trash incinerator in the sky?) because they disappeared without a trace.