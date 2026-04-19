13 Genius Ways To Reuse Plastic Grocery Bags

One of the main story elements of the "Epic of Gilgamesh" is King Gilgamesh's quest for immortality. Someone should have told him that he didn't have to go through an entire epic for that. He could have just made himself out of plastic. Plastic is immortal –- practically immortal, anyway. The synthetic polymer can take up to half a millennium to actually decompose and leave this planet. This means that the waste we create via plastic is going to be hanging around long after any of us are gone (super reassuring).

There are ways to reuse and repurpose this omnipresent material in our lives, especially when it comes to the little fellows that seem to be hanging around our pantries, under our kitchen sinks, and (sometimes, weirdly) empty in our fridges. That would be the plastic grocery bags that wreck our environment when not properly reused.

Even with the increase in shopping bags made of durable, non-waste material, the plastic grocery bag is still around. Sure, you can just throw the whole leftover bunch in the recycling bin and call it a day. But where's the fun (or eco-friendliness) in that? Here are 13 ways to reuse plastic grocery bags. (They include solving a bear problem, if you have one.)