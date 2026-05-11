This Is Where KFC Leftovers Eventually End Up

The fast food industry has a major waste problem. In the United States, the fast food industry produces roughly 4 million tons of food waste per year, according to recent market research. Companies aren't trying to buy more food than they can sell (that's just bad business), but sometimes it happens anyway.

Some chains are better about waste than others. Panera recently came under fire for the waste created by its new Salad Stuffers. Meanwhile, McDonald's has managed to reduce its food waste to less than 1%. Many chains donate leftover food to charity, including KFC. Since 1999, KFC has donated edible leftovers to community nonprofits through its Harvest Program. But, according to former employees on Reddit, the chain also deals with leftovers the same way smart home cooks do; by repurposing them into new dishes.

"At the end of the night we would put on gloves and remove the chicken from the bones so it could be used in the chicken pot pies," wrote one former employee, admitting, "I would eat like 10 thighs and legs before I actually contributed meat to the pot pies." Another noted that the chain used leftover white meat for the pot pies but typically didn't have much remaining by the time the restaurant closed. "Since it was more expensive, we tried to only cook breasts and wings as needed," they wrote.