The Time Of Year When Wild Venison Actually Tastes The Best
Wild-caught venison is one meat you probably won't find at your local butcher. Meat inspection laws and regulations against selling wild game are strict in the United States, so if you happen to spot venison in your local grocery store, it likely came from farm-raised deer overseas. Yet you may be surprised to know that Americans eat the meat from an estimated 7 million wild deer each year. If you can get your hands on wild venison meat, you likely are a hunter, a family friend, or live in Vermont, where for a short time, residents are allowed to sell deer meat during hunting season.
If you're thinking about trying to track down some wild venison, it's important to wait for early fall if you want the best deer meat. In fact, many states don't even open their deer hunting seasons until September or October. Venison can have an unpredictable texture and flavor, but the fall months give you the best opportunity at snagging some quality meat. During this time of year, there's plenty of food for deer to eat, meaning they don't need to roam as far. When deer have to move around more to forage for food, they build up muscle, which can alter the taste of the meat and make it less tender. During mating season — late fall into early winter – male deer's reproductive hormones can impact muscle pH levels, which can then alter how the meat tastes, making it more "gamey flavored."
Another factor is the weather. When hunting for venison in the summer, the meat must be brought in and harvested quickly to avoid the elevated growth of bacteria from the heat and the presence of toxins. Once the weather starts to cool down in early fall, it's easier to ensure that wild-hunted venison remains safe to eat during transportation and butchering.
How to get the choicest autumn venison
If you want the best of the best, you should keep in mind what wild-hunted deer tastes like. Fresh venison should be earthy, firm, and show minimal marbling when compared to meats like wagyu beef. While does and bucks taste different, with some saying does have a better aroma and overall flavor, the meat for both should have rich and slightly sweet notes.
There are also a few things you should watch out for, even in these prime deer months. Fresh venison should have a rich red color and should have no thick white fat around the outside, as this can make the meat taste off. If the meat is bruised or bloodshot, it also won't taste great, so watch for that when butchering or picking up a cut of venison from a local hunter.
Once you've got your venison, September also lends itself to plenty of fruits and veggies. Root vegetables like carrots and radishes are great this time of year, and apples should be in peak season. Consider making a hearty venison stew, or serving juicy pan-cooked venison on a bed of fresh greens. Keep in mind that this fresh meat is very lean, so avoid common mistakes people make with venison, such as overcooking. Although fresh venison is amazing, don't be afraid to freeze some of this autumn's hunted bounty so you can enjoy it all year long. Our beginner's guide to loving venison offers additional tips on some of the ways you can enjoy this popular game meat.