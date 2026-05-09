The Time Of Year When Wild Venison Actually Tastes The Best

Wild-caught venison is one meat you probably won't find at your local butcher. Meat inspection laws and regulations against selling wild game are strict in the United States, so if you happen to spot venison in your local grocery store, it likely came from farm-raised deer overseas. Yet you may be surprised to know that Americans eat the meat from an estimated 7 million wild deer each year. If you can get your hands on wild venison meat, you likely are a hunter, a family friend, or live in Vermont, where for a short time, residents are allowed to sell deer meat during hunting season.

If you're thinking about trying to track down some wild venison, it's important to wait for early fall if you want the best deer meat. In fact, many states don't even open their deer hunting seasons until September or October. Venison can have an unpredictable texture and flavor, but the fall months give you the best opportunity at snagging some quality meat. During this time of year, there's plenty of food for deer to eat, meaning they don't need to roam as far. When deer have to move around more to forage for food, they build up muscle, which can alter the taste of the meat and make it less tender. During mating season — late fall into early winter – male deer's reproductive hormones can impact muscle pH levels, which can then alter how the meat tastes, making it more "gamey flavored."

Another factor is the weather. When hunting for venison in the summer, the meat must be brought in and harvested quickly to avoid the elevated growth of bacteria from the heat and the presence of toxins. Once the weather starts to cool down in early fall, it's easier to ensure that wild-hunted venison remains safe to eat during transportation and butchering.