The Hands Down Best Old-School Diner In Every State For Ultimate Nostalgia

We've covered the best hole-in-the-wall diners in each state, as well as those diners open 24 hours a day. We've even let you in on where to find the top old-school cafeterias from state to state. It seemed only fitting that we keep that momentum going, not failing to show equal love to the old-school diners across America, too.

There's just something you can't deny, a feeling so special that floods over you after stepping through an old school diner door. Even more nostalgic energy abounds if that diner happens to boast vinyl booths, bar stool counter seating, or (be still our hearts) ... an actual jukebox spinning retro tunes. These types of eateries aren't just serving up sentimental feelings, but are actually acting as modern-day heroes of sorts, out there representing (and preserving) an era in history that is as sweet and beloved as a slice of scratch-made apple pie (and maybe a hand-spun malted shake, too).

Not only is classic Americana comfort food on the menu at these old-fashioned joints (think hamburgers, fries, pancakes and waffles), but also being served is a generous helping of good vibes that never fails to take us back to a simpler time ... one filled with excellent tastes and all the feels. From tiny roadside stops offering respite along long haul highway trips to cherished neighborhood nooks, every state in America has at least one old-school diner worth visiting. Here's where to go when you're craving a mouthwatering take-you-back-in-time meal.