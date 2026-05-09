The Hands Down Best Old-School Diner In Every State For Ultimate Nostalgia
We've covered the best hole-in-the-wall diners in each state, as well as those diners open 24 hours a day. We've even let you in on where to find the top old-school cafeterias from state to state. It seemed only fitting that we keep that momentum going, not failing to show equal love to the old-school diners across America, too.
There's just something you can't deny, a feeling so special that floods over you after stepping through an old school diner door. Even more nostalgic energy abounds if that diner happens to boast vinyl booths, bar stool counter seating, or (be still our hearts) ... an actual jukebox spinning retro tunes. These types of eateries aren't just serving up sentimental feelings, but are actually acting as modern-day heroes of sorts, out there representing (and preserving) an era in history that is as sweet and beloved as a slice of scratch-made apple pie (and maybe a hand-spun malted shake, too).
Not only is classic Americana comfort food on the menu at these old-fashioned joints (think hamburgers, fries, pancakes and waffles), but also being served is a generous helping of good vibes that never fails to take us back to a simpler time ... one filled with excellent tastes and all the feels. From tiny roadside stops offering respite along long haul highway trips to cherished neighborhood nooks, every state in America has at least one old-school diner worth visiting. Here's where to go when you're craving a mouthwatering take-you-back-in-time meal.
Alabama: Dan's Diner
We've shared advice on how to make the best frosted root beer floats, but when it comes to these fizzy sensations, 1950s-inspired Dan's Diner already seems to be delivering the goods. Also popular at this old school diner (complete with friendly service, checkerboard floors, neon to the nines, and red vinyl booths) — Shrimp and grits,mouthwatering Reubens, and other oh-so-sweet old-fashioned treats, like banana splits.
(251) 979-2262
105 NW 1st Street, Summerdale, AL 36580
Alaska: Sami's City Diner
With the breakfast staple among its best sellers, Sam's City Diner clearly already knows the mistakes that'll ruin biscuits and gravy. Another thing this retro American eatery knows? How to transport diners to another time (via polished chrome and counter seating, complete with spinning bar stools). Did we mention this is also the perfect spot to also enjoy out-of-this-world milkshakes, pancakes, and even French dips, tuna melts, and salads?
(907) 277-2489
3000 Minnesota Dr, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain
On a search for a perfect pie crust? Roads (and scrumptious buttery crumbs) may lead straight to MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain. Blending historic charm and true soda fountain nostalgia, this once neighborhood pharmacy features vintage equipment still in use today, serving up old-fashioned malts, sundaes, and more, alongside classic diner staples, like burgers and fries. Oh, and definitely don't leave without tasting the house-made pie.
(602) 262-5545
2303 N. 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Arkansas: Dairy Dip Diner
Diners rolling up to either of the two Dairy Dip Diner locations can expect full-on 1950s energy to surround them instantly. From vinyl seating and checkered patterns to vintage-inspired accents galore, a cheery throwback atmosphere sets the perfect setting for a menu of creatively named breakfast combos that nod to the classic cars of the era. Also on tap: French Toast, burgers and Southern comfort plates, like chicken fried steak, as well as sweets, like shakes and sundaes.
Multiple locations
California: Peggy Sue's 50's Diner
Peggy Sue's isn't just giving those classic diner vibes, but this old-school diner actually dates back to the 1950s. Chock-full of vintage memorabilia celebrating pop culture icons of decades past, every wall here is like taking a peek through history. The food? Familiar favorites include burgers, fries, and ultra-creamy milkshakes. Extras, like an attached old-fashioned shop, and quirky attractions nearby add to the appeal.
(760) 254-3370
35654 Yermo Rd, Yermo, CA 92398
Colorado: Davie's Chuck Wagon Diner
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Davies' Chuck Wagon Diner stands out for many reasons, its iconic roadside signage (featuring a bonafide cowboy) and larger-than-life horse statue among them. The menu focuses on made fresh classics, including chicken fried steak, patty melts, and perfectly crisp hash browns. Known for generous portions and friendly service, this spot presents the unpretentious energy and satisfying bites any proper old-school diner should.
(303) 237-5252
9495 W. Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80215
Connecticut: Zip's Diner
A traditional dining car serving since the mid-20th century, and voted among the top two Connecticut diners by customers, Zip's Diner retains its vintage charm. Comfort food fills this old-school diner menu, covering all the essentials, from omelets to meatloaf to chicken fried steak, and even delicious old-fashioned desserts, like scratch-made strawberry shortcake. Family ownership spanning decades adds to the homestyle charm.
(860) 774-6335
Rte 101 and 12, Dayville, CT 06241
Delaware: Goober's Diner
Considered in the running among the best diners by USA Today, Goober's Diner shines like a polished relic of the 1950s (literally), thanks to its ultra-gleaming chrome exterior. More retro details abound once inside, with cherry red seating and checkered floors. The menu offers all-day breakfast and crave-worthy comfort fare, but it's the super-thick milkshakes (served the old-fashioned way with extra in the mixing tin), that steal the spotlight.
(302) 274-2692
1203 N. Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Nelson's Diner
Nelson's Diner walls, lined with famous icons (looking at you, King Elvis), immediately usher guests into an atmosphere of throwback charm. The kitchen? That magical place turns out plate after plate of comfort food, from French Toast and pancakes to biscuits blissfully smothered in gravy, all kinds of omelets, and even shrimp and grits. Lunch offerings include sandwiches, like the popular Reuben, and burgers, too.
(954) 785-3646
438 S. Cypress Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Georgia: Hot Rod's Diner
Hot Rod's Diner is an absolute haven for anyone seeking 1950s inspiration. Chrome accents, checkerboard floors, and walls bedecked with vintage pop culture images abound, ensuring this old-school diner buzzes with bygone-era energy. Burgers (featuring Angus beef, hand-formed and cooked to order, then piled high with classic toppings) are big ticket items here, but the menu also includes sandwiches, several house-made desserts, and frosty old-fashioned malt shakes.
(770) 464-3464
294 N. Cherokee Rd, Social Circle, GA 30025
Hawaii: Tasty Crust
Tasty Crust takes the best of the aloha island hospitality Hawaii is known for, then pairs that with old-school diner traditions, resulting in a space, and fare, that feels both nostalgic and deeply rooted in the local community. Operating for decades under family guidance, regulars return for breakfast staples, like omelets, hash browns, and pancakes, plus burgers and loco moco topped with bursting at the seams (in the best way) runny eggs.
(808) 244-0845
1770 Mill St, Wailuku, HI 96793
Idaho: Dixie's Diner
From the second you walk in, the 1950s retro styling at Dixie's Diner sets the ideal old-school tone. The menu presents guests with freshly prepared, classic comfort food fare, like hand-breaded chicken fried steak, locally sourced burgers, and even Southwestern-inspired breakfast dishes (available all day). Milkshakes, old-fashioned floats, and delicious desserts will also ensure sweet-toothed diners leave satisfied too.
(208) 542-1950
2150 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID, 83404
Illinois: Charlie Parker's Diner
Known for delicious breakfast items and satisfying lunch picks, Charlie Parker's Diner has no shortage of fans (both locals and tourists alike). A popular dish here is a morning meal twist on a regional classic (the horseshoe), pairing eggs on toast, meat, gravy, and/or cheese sauce, topped with hash browns or fries. A strong following, boosted by national attention (thanks to Guy Fieri), makes this old-school diner a must-visit hotspot.
(217) 241-2104
700 N. St, Springfield, IL 62704
Indiana: South Side Soda Shop
Named by the Food Network as Indiana's best diner, and given a nod by Guy Fieri, South Side Soda Shop showcases an old-fashioned soda fountain still in operation. Its classic old-school diner aesthetics include a traditional counter experience and vintage-inspired dining area. The menu? Think homestyle cooking, complementing the stars of the show: Nostalgic soda fountain treats, including malts and floats. Especially suggested is sampling the impressive selection of pies.
(574) 534-3790
1122 S. Main St, Goshen, IN 46526
Iowa: Bluebird Diner
Breakfast lovers will be thrilled to hear that Bluebird Diner serves morning meal favorites everyday, from open to close. A tasty mix of Midwestern-inspired, homestyle cooking presents guests at this hotspot ranked among the most iconic diners with dishes covering everything from egg plates and pancake stacks to a bit more adventurous combos (little birds suggest the Bluebird Huevos, featuring pulled pork green chili, parmesan polenta and eggs).
(319) 351-1470
330 E. Market St, Iowa City, IA 52245
Kansas: Doo-Dah Diner
Appearing on a nationally aired Cooking Channel show, Doo-Dah Diner (named as a warm nod to the nickname often given to Wichita, Kansas), channels the best of the Midwest and old-school nostalgia to create a place where comfort food and community are celebrated. The Doo-Dah menu presents plates piled high with popular items, like biscuits and gravy, creative Benedicts, and sweet bites, like banana bread French toast.
(316) 265-7011
206 E. Kellogg St, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Cliffside Diner
Cliffside Diner, a popular roadside spot that's been serving guests for decades, invites patrons to partake of a menu filled with old-school comfort food finds, featuring everything from juicy burgers and sweet and savory breakfast items to delicious specials written up the old-fashioned way (scrawled by hand on an old-school board). Homemade pies and cakes teasing from a glass display add a sweet finish that's definitely a happy ending.
(502) 352-2454
175 Old Lawrenceburg Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601
Louisiana: Hub City Diner
Hub City Diner is an old-school ode to classic-era Americana, bedecked in a retro design aesthetic and presenting a menu showcasing Southern comfort food. Vintage decor (massive amounts of memorabilia included) harkens deep nostalgia in the dining area, while the dishes echo days gone by, with old-school diner picks, like meatloaf, omelets with regional flair, and more. Fans say this Lafayette mainstay is worth the drive, so buckle up.
(337) 235-5683
1412 S. College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503
Maine: A1 Diner
Serving happy customers from a vintage dining car for generations, A1 Diner is known for its old-school comfort cuisine (well, mostly). The menu does bring an unexpected twist, mixing familiar diner favorites with more out-of-the-box items. For example, customers can pick among elevated omelets (like a Crab Benedict special), and more. Add props from Guy Fieri to its resume, and A1 Diner is number one for anyone seeking a truly old-timey experience.
(207) 582-4804
3 Bridge St, Gardiner, ME 04345
Maryland: Lost in the 50's Diner
Beginning with bright neon welcome signage, followed by vintage decor, family-run Lost in the 50's Diner is old-school to its core. Checkerboard floors, counter seating, and retro booths, even authentic table-top jukeboxes, set the stage for a full-on 1950s experience at this diner ranked best in Baltimore. Even the food, featuring breakfast and lunch faves, like omelets, waffles, and more, captures the essence of old-fashioned dining in the tastiest way.
facebook.com/people/Lost-in-the-50s-Diner
(410) 254-1639
5512 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214
Massachusetts: 50's Diner
A true throwback spot in Dedham, 50's Diner delivers classic Americana in every plate. Its 1950s theme pairs perfectly with a menu packed with both breakfast and lunch options, from omelets to oh-so-sweet cinnamon bun French toast. Portions are generous, coffee is strong, and the atmosphere is clean, friendly, and bustling (especially on weekends). Whether you're craving pancakes, burgers, or a classic club sandwich, this diner comes highly recommended.
(781) 326-1955
47 Legacy Blvd, Dedham, MA 02026
Michigan: Roxy Cafe
For more than four decades, and still going strong, Roxy Cafe has been serving up cozy, old-school vibes. This diner feels like a neighborhood nook, where the staff knows regulars, who will likely recommend favorites, like the Triple Decker Egg Sandwich, corned beef hash, and "Almost Famous" 3 Meat combo. Everything is made from scratch here, which may explain why it gets so busy (especially on the weekends).
(517) 788-7766
606 N. West Ave, Jackson, MI 49202
Minnesota: Ideal Diner
A tiny but mighty Minneapolis landmark, Ideal Diner has been serving customers for well over half a century. This cheery spot (bedecked in bright yellow, from the vinyl booths to the bar stools) serves breakfast all day, always made fresh (think egg offerings, scratch-made pancakes, and crispy hash browns made from taters shredded daily). The French toast and pancakes come recommended, while burgers and sandwiches (grilled classics and Reubens, too) are also popular picks.
(612) 789-7630
1314 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Mississippi: Brent's Drugs
A delicious diner-soda fountain hybrid, and listed among Food Network's best diners in America, Brent's Drugs has been bringing old school energy since the mid-1940s. Originally a pharmacy, Brent's has held on to the things that make it so special, like its vintage counter and bar stools (aesthetics which helped win it a cameo in the movie "The Help"). The menu boasts comfort fare alongside soda fountain favorites, like its epic floats.
(601) 366-3427
655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: Cakes-n-Creams 50s Diner
Located in Branson, Cakes-n-Creams combines neon lights, jukebox tunes, and checkerboard floors to bring customers a full-on 1950s experience. The menu is chock-full of old-school diner delights (think burgers, fries, pizza, milkshakes, and sundaes). But, the real stars here are the funnel cakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar and crowned with ice cream. Beyond the food, guests can even enjoy mini golf, an arcade, and a drive-in movie setup.
(417) 334-4929
2805 W. 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616
Montana: Remember When Cafe
Ideally located, tucked inside an antique mall, it makes perfect sense that Remember When Cafe really does feel like stepping into an old memory. Built around a restored Woolworth's lunch counter, the space features mismatched 1950s and 1960s tables (each with its own backstory). The menu highlights homemade comfort food (biscuits and gravy, French Toast, burgers, and super popular breakfast scrambles). Coffee comes in near endless flavors, too.
vintageandrustics.com/remember-when-cafe
(406) 234-7878
813 Main St, Miles City, MT 59301
Nebraska: Shirley's Diner
Shirley's Diner in Omaha brings comforting fare we all crave to its menu, which features fab dishes like chicken and waffles and brioche French toast. The old-school diner also captures local hearts via regional favorites, like the cheese frenchee, a crispy, cheesy Nebraska staple. From biscuits and gravy to lighter options, like oatmeal and parfaits, there's something for everyone at this Cornhusker State gem.
(402) 896-6515
13838 R Plaza, Omaha, NE 68137
Nevada: Economy Drug & Old Fashioned Soda Fountain
Nestled inside a working pharmacy, this vintage soda fountain is a true time capsule with old-school diner energy. Operating since 1946, Economy Drug's counter service presents deli-style sandwiches. The loaded "Mafia" — an Italian sub featuring salami, smoked ham, pastrami, and provolone — is especially praised, as are its ice cream treats and can array of classic soda fountain drinks.
(775) 289-4929
696 Aultman St, Ely, NV 89301
New Hampshire: Airport Diner
While serving as a convenient stop near the airport, aptly named Airport Diner attracts hungry foodies seeking old-school diner delights (no plane ticket needed). Be-bop music, classic 1950s decor, and a case full of homemade pies greet customers. The menu offers all-day breakfast, including French toast, as well as ice cream desserts, chicken pot pie, and a tuna melt that is praised by "The Boston Globe." As its website says, here you can get "Good Food on the Fly!"
(603) 623-5040
2280 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
New Jersey: The Roadside Diner
The Roadside Diner feels frozen in time, thanks to its chrome finishes, swivel stools, and classic jukebox. Built in 1949 by Silk City Diners, The Roadside carries some cool history (and even rumors of Bruce Springsteen writing lyrics at this very spot). The menu has everything from Elvis French toast to Cuban sandwiches, plus all-day breakfast. Hand-dipped milkshakes, nostalgic charm, and rocking icon lyrics lore, make it a must-visit.
theroadsidediner0529.s4shops.com
(732) 919-1199
5016 State Route 33, Wall Township, NJ 07727
New Mexico: 66 Diner
In New Mexico, when it comes to old-school diners, 66 Diner is a primo pick. A full-on 1950s fantasia, complete with neon lights, jukebox tunes, and vintage signage, this spot exudes classic soda fountain feels that instantly transport guests to the past. The menu features comfort food favorites (Angus burgers, chicken fried steak, and the famous Route 66 Pileup), and its milkshakes (made with real ice cream) are ranked among Albuquerque's best.
(505) 247-1421
1405 Central Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Historic Village Diner
Dating back to the 1920s, the Historic Village Diner is among the last remaining (and best-preserved) Silk City dining cars in the nation, where patrons admit driving (some at least an hour) for this authentic vintage experience reflecting early American travel culture. The interior feels warm, cozy, and nostalgic. The menu is also timeless, featuring traditional diner fare (pancakes, omelets, from-scratch muffins, and homemade cinnamon rolls with a devoted following).
(845) 758-6232
7550 N. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571
North Carolina: Franklinville Diner
You could say Franklinville Diner delivers customers the best of both worlds. The Carolina Travel Channel agrees, noting it as a beloved NC spot where small-town charm and Southern comfort merge. A beloved local gathering place serving everything from tasty breakfasts to homestyle lunches, like meatloaf and sweet potato casserole, it's the unique menu items, like pimento cheese grits and pound cake, that give it that distinct Southern personality people crave.
(336) 824-2117
159 W. Main St, Franklinville, NC 27248
North Dakota: Rockin Relics
A true chameleon, Rockin Relics wears an impressive array of hats, being part diner, part soda fountain, and part antique shop. All of this comes together to create a one-of-a-kind retro experience, complete with checkered tablecloths, vintage memorabilia, and even a jukebox and old-school soda fountain. The menu ranges from burgers and hand-dipped malts and milkshakes to Elvis-inspired sandwiches, and even rotating specials, like yummy chicken salad croissants.
facebook.com/rockinrelicsrugby
(701) 208-1365
205 S. Main Ave, Rugby, ND 58368
Ohio: Nutcracker Family Restaurant
While many old-school diners offer customers a taste of nostalgic charm, Nutcracker Family Restaurant ups the ante by adding some quirky, whimsical decor to the recipe (particularly via its massive collection of nutcrackers). Family-owned since the mid 1990s, this 1950s-inspired diner has a menu filled with breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites (think sandwiches, daily specials, even award-winning desserts, like the famous Snickers Cookie Pie).
nutcrackerfamilyrestaurant.com
(740) 964-0056
63 E. Broad St, Pataskala, OH 43062
Oklahoma: Sherri's Diner
Known for anything-but-stingy portions and delicious old-school recipes, Sherri's Diner embodies the essence of a classic American diner, where chrome details, Coca-Cola memorabilia, and an authentic jukebox evoke a real throwback kinda feel. Mouthwatering menu highlights include pancake stacks, hash browns, omelets, and the popular chicken-fried steak. There are even rotating monthly specials that keep guests guessing, and always pleasantly surprised by an opportunity to switch things up.
facebook.com/people/Sherris-Diner
(405) 634-4796
704 S.W. 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Oregon: 60's Cafe & Diner
For fans of the 1960s, aptly named 60's Cafe & Diner nods to your favorite era via a jukebox, chrome features, and real rock 'n' roll vibes. The retro decor (complete with red vinyl booths) is paired with a menu of essential old-school diner delights, like burgers, hot sandwiches, and an array of yummy milkshakes, including creative (and spirited) boozy versions. Did we mention it's also known for having some of the top burgers in the Beaver State?
Multiple Locations
Pennsylvania: Missy's Arcade Restaurant
For foodies looking for "Real Magic" mixed into their old-school diner experience, the Coca-Cola memorabilia bedecked Missy's Arcade Restaurant in Titusville, Pennsylvania, is your retro-inspired dream come true. Stroll across a fun twist on the classic checkerboard floors (we see you, red and white), take a seat, and order from a menu filled with breakfast options, burgers, sandwiches, hand-cut fries, and even down-home dishes, like biscuits with sausage gravy.
(814) 827-8110
116 Diamond St, Titusville, PA 16354
Rhode Island: Jigger's Diner
Jigger's Diner reigns supreme in the breakfast realm of the old-school diner dynasty, thanks to its fresh-from-the-griddle goodness it's been serving up since 1927. Menu picks at this Rhode Island gem include the famous RI johnnycakes, cinnamon roll French toast, and stuffed pancakes that are the epitome of indulgence. The Benedict lineup alone is astounding in its numerous options. There are even gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options.
(401) 884-6060
145 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818
South Carolina: Summerton Diner
Looking for an old-school diner where sweet tea flows and locals lean in to swap stories across tables? Look no further than Summerton Diner, a South Carolina treasure with black-and-white flooring and a Southern comfort-filled menu, where the cheeseburger gets all the hype (and earns it). Also applauded here are the crispy onion rings, golden fried chicken, and meatloaf that tastes like it came straight out of mama's kitchen.
(803) 485-6835
32 S. Church St, Summerton, SC 29148
South Dakota: Phillips Avenue Diner
How cool can an Airstream-turned-diner be? Just ask Phillips Avenue Diner, which takes retro-chic to new levels via vinyl booths, tiled floors, and more. Menu options include old-school diner fare, plus more creative concoctions, like the Elvis waffle or spicy specialty burger with applewood bacon, jalapeño, and cajun mayo. Recognized among the best classic diners nationwide, once you're inside with the jukebox humming, you'll clearly see why.
(605) 335-4977
121 S. Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Hot Rods 50's Diner
What can patrons expect when rolling up to Hot Rods 50's Diner? Picture neon lights, jukebox tunes, pinball machines, and dozens of burger options on the menu. Also on the menu at this 1950s-inspired, old-school diner? A massive (borderline overwhelming) array of options (hoagies, specialty sammies, sliders, hot dogs ... you name it). Add thick milkshakes, sundaes, and banana splits, and you've got a spot where going overboard is lowkey expected.
(865) 984-7171
373 Hannum St, Alcoa, TN 37701
Texas: Austin Diner
If old-school diner charm, down-home desserts made from scratch, and hand-spun shakes sound like a slice of heaven, Austin Diner invites you to come and partake in the retro-inspired party. All of this, and more, can be expected here, plus fried green tomatoes and rotating specials weekly. Locals call it one of the best classic diners around (which, in a city with a plethora of options like Austin, is really saying something!)
(512) 467-9553
5222 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
Utah: Oakley Diner
While some retro eateries are satisfied owning the old-school diner territory, Oakley Diner isn't among them. Not your average run-of-the-mill diner, this unique Utah spot is a bonafide 1939 World's Fair-era railcar. One of the last of its kind, you feel that history immediately, thanks to Art Deco decor evoking mid-century America energy. Food-wise, the Oakley Diner menu rolls up with Belgian waffles, milkshakes, and a piled-high signature burger.
(435) 783-1439
981 W. Weber Canyon Rd, Oakley, UT 84055
Vermont: Henry's Diner
Over a century old and still going strong, Henry's Diner is bright and cheerful (picture happy yellow vinyl booths and bar stools, alongside counter seating and absolutely zero fuss). The food hits that sweet spot of savory and sweet selections, with steak and eggs, smash burgers people rave about, French Toast, and coffee strong enough to stick around for a second cup (but you may not necessarily need it).
(802) 862-9010
155 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Damascus Diner
Nestled right by the Appalachian Trail and the Virginia Creeper Trail, the Damascus Diner is a refueling station, with an old-school soul. Hikers, bikers, locals, and road-trippers funnel through for biscuits and gravy, pancakes, and serious burgers ("The Thru Hiker" is a favorite beast). The energy? It's warm, comforting, and a welcome beacon, there to calm cravings of hungry sojourners en route (wherever they may be heading).
dragonflyinns.com/damascus-diner
(276) 475-5454
103 S. Shady Ave, Damascus, VA 24236
Washington: Frank's Diner
If you love all things retro and nostalgia-riddled, dining in a vintage railcar never gets old. This is especially the case when that's an old-school diner voted as having the best breakfast (for decades). We're talking about Frank's Diner, where counter seating, close quarters, chrome details, and an old-school griddle welcome patrons with warmth and retro energy at each of its locales. The menu? Think boar bacon and eggs, cinnamon roll waffles, chicken and waffles, and more.
Multiple Locations
West Virginia: Dolly's Diner
Not only does family-owned Dolly's Diner usher customers immediately into a new (or old?) era, thanks to cheery red vinyl booths and black and white checkerboard floors, it also welcomes sweet-toothed foodies to come and meet their match. We're talking about the "Holy Cow Cake," an unapologetically over-the-top dessert offering that diners adore. Also on locals´ and visitors´ lips? The other feast-worthy comfort fare, like all-day breakfast picks and daily specials.
(304) 425-4194
909 Oakvale Rd, Princeton, WV 24740
Wisconsin: Joey's Diner
A downtown Waukesha hotspot that fully commits to its wondrously retro schtick, 1950s-inspired Joey's Diner welcomes guests with everything, including tunes from the King wafting from the jukebox (that's Elvis, mind you), vintage decorations, and that unmistakable, swinging 1950s swag. The menu, in true old-school fashion, sticks to the greatest hits (tasty breakfasts, burgers, and fries). And, for the locals' palates in particular? Wisconsin cheese curds for the win.
(262) 232-8221
290 E. Main St, Waukesha, WI 53186
Wyoming: Johnny J's Diner
Think juicy and thick burgers named after music icons, like Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry, oldies floating through the air, and a dining area that feels frozen in time (the 1950s and 1960s to be exact). That's what patrons can expect when arriving at Jonny J's Diner in Wyoming. The menu? Picture breakfast goodies, alongside classics, like meatloaf, chicken fried steak, sandwiches, and even old fashioned shakes.
(307) 234-4204
1705 E. 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
This list wasn't just about which diners serve the best, fluffiest pancakes. We also accounted for those that make you feel something the second you walk in. Specifically, those that give you all the feels of an old-school era gone by. We flocked to reviews from patrons (just like you), choosing the diners that most delivered a full-on sensory throwback (think chrome, ultra-worn vinyl booths, counter seating, maybe even a checkerboard floor or authentic jukebox humming actual tunes).