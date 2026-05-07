The '90s Cooking Show Host Who Mixed Fiery Food With Harley-Davidson Culture

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Harley-Davidson has been an American icon for over 100 years, and the biker scene has largely cropped up around it. But you know a counterculture is thriving when you start seeing spinoffs in far-flung fields. What do motorcycles and cooking shows have in common? Biker Billy, that's what. He may be the entirety of the middle section of that particular Venn diagram, but he filled it out with a whole lot of vegetarian love.

"Biker Billy Cooks with Fire" was a public access cooking show starring Bill Hufnagle, aka Biker Billy. The avid New Jersey biker loved to get on his motorcycle and ride, but he also loved food — particularly spicy food. The show would air on small channels in the New Jersey and New York area, though you can find many episodes online today. The show first ran in 1995 and went on for several years (which is more than what Meghan Markle can say for her cooking show). It had a pretty solid fanbase for being such an obscure piece of television.

There are some wild cooking shows out there these days, but there was something very pure about Biker Billy's schtick. He loved bikes, he loved food, and he loved sharing the two with you and the rest of his viewers. The set design was simple, the script was probably non-existent, and the vibes were mellow and an all-around delight.