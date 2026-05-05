For A Focused Caffeine Boost In The Morning, Reach For This Drink (Not Coffee)

When most Americans need a morning jolt or a mid-day pick-me-up, they reach for a cup of coffee. The beloved bean juice is the country's most popular beverage. But these days, coffee isn't the only way Americans are getting their caffeine fix: US matcha sales have soared by 77 percent over the past three years.

While some of the demand is doubtlessly driven by social media frenzy — the drink's vibrant green hue makes it irresistibly Instagrammable — matcha has genuine benefits over coffee. For one, it produces a better buzz. The Takeout talked to Alexander LeRitz, a registered dietitian who works with JM Nutrition, to learn more.

"Matcha does contain caffeine, however, it also contains another compound called L-theanine, an amino acid that is found in tea leaves," explains LeRitz. "L-theanine promotes alpha brain wave activity which means that you have a benefit of feeling uplifted from the caffeine but also more calm and alert due to the L-theanine."

With standard tea, caffeine and L-theanine leach out into the water as the tea steeps. Matcha isn't prepared the same way, though: The finely powdered tea leaves are mixed straight into hot water. Since you're essentially drinking the whole leaf, you get a stronger dose of both compounds. "This results in a much less jittery and more focused effect than what coffee may offer, which is part of why the experience is so different, despite both being caffeinated," LeRitz explains.