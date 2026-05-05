The Shocking Number Of Animals Slaughtered For Food Every Year

When it comes to meat and animal welfare, we should never let perfect be the enemy of good. There are so many small, sensible changes we can make without having to consider going vegetarian or vegan. One example is simply being picky about what you buy. It takes a bit of research to find out if the meat you're buying is ethically sourced, and it takes a little extra money to buy it, but it's a great way to do your part.

Another is to reevaluate how much meat you buy, and this one splits into two parts. The first is doing the math to see how much meat each person needs per meal, and making sure you only buy as much as necessary. You don't want to be one of the people wasting the groceries they buy.

The second is about reducing the amount of meat you use per meal, which doesn't have to be as extreme as it sounds. If you want a dinner with 60 grams of protein, you don't need 200 grams of chicken. Say Alfredo pasta is on the menu — the pasta itself is as much as 16% protein, and there's plenty more in the cheesy sauce, too. If you properly measure what's in your meals, it's easy to reduce your meat intake by a slight amount while also getting all the protein you need (I've been doing this for months now, and it's going really well). It can also cut down on costs, making it easier to buy higher-welfare products.