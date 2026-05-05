Why Your Morning Cup Of Coffee Is Making You Sleepier

Morning coffee, for many of us, is simply a habit. Drinking it basically sends a signal to our brain: "Yep, it's morning, time to get in gear and do all the things." As it contains caffeine, however, it does act as a mild stimulant, so it's also seen as something that helps us wake up. But what if it's having the opposite effect? If your morning coffee is making you sleepier does that mean you bought the wrong brand, or is something weird going on with your body? According to Alexander LeRitz, a registered dietitian who works for JM Nutrition, the problem is more likely to stem from your lifestyle than the beverage itself.

"Caffeine works in the body by blocking adenosine receptors, and once caffeine is cleared in your system that adenosine floods back and can make that fatigue hit a bit harder," LeRitz told The Takeout. In other words, the caffeine isn't causing the problem, just masking it; and the effect is only temporary. As he explained, "If someone gets four to five hours of sleep the night prior and is using coffee to prop them up, once the caffeine wears off they are likely to experience that feeling of tiredness and fatigue as the lack of sleep catches up to them." He also warned that habitual coffee users may be more prone to feeling that fatigue: "High intakes of coffee over time can lead to tolerance and a blunting of the stimulatory effects of caffeine where now instead of providing a boost, caffeine maintains a baseline."