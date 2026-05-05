The Fascinating Shared Factor Between Vomit And The Butter In Your Fridge

Most people would agree: Butter makes everything taste better. So many foods and recipes can be improved with a bit of butter. Add butter to your popcorn. Slather butter on 3-ingredient biscuits. Use butter for a better béchamel. But it just doesn't seem nearly as appetizing when you know that butter shares certain characteristics and chemical makeup with the contents of your gut. Everything tastes better with ... vomit?

In almost any instance, you want to keep conversations of vomit and cooking ingredients separated as much as possible. And luckily, there usually isn't much overlap. However, butter and vomit actually have quite a lot in common — the link is butyric acid.

Existing in both puke and butter, butyric acid is a short-chain fatty acid. This type of acid is the main ingredient in fat molecules. We all know that butter — no matter what type — is chock full of fat, and it turns out that approximately 3-4% of the fat molecules in butter are butyric acid. In fact, butyric acid was first discovered by the French chemist Michel Eugène Chevreul back in 1814 when some butter went bad. The acid even got its name from the word "butter." And because butyric acid is formed during a fermentation process, it tends to have a rather unpleasant odor. It's what gives rancid butter, sweat, and, yes, vomit their distinctly unforgettable aromas.