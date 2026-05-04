The Impulsive Impact Of Drinking Coffee At Night, According To Science

Powering through a night shift? Drinking a cup of coffee may be the best way to finish lingering tasks or get through momentary fatigue. Just as science determined that the best time to drink coffee is in the morning, it has also realized that drinking a cup of coffee at night isn't so strange, especially if you need a boost in energy to keep you awake. However, this spurt in stamina may also come with some consequences. A new study has found that a dose of nighttime caffeine may lead to impulsive behavior and cause drinkers to take greater risks.

To better understand how coffee affects the mind and body of nighttime drinkers, researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso examined the influence of caffeine on fruit flies at night. The species they used has genetic and neural systems that are similar to that of humans, and a series of experiments showed the team that the fruit flies behaved erratically due to the nighttime caffeine.

"Under normal circumstances, flies stop moving when exposed to strong airflow. We found that flies consuming caffeine at night were less able to suppress movement, displaying impulsive behaviors such as reckless flying despite these aversive conditions," said researcher Erick Saldes, Ph.D.(via SciTechDaily).