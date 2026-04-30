Nathan's Famous Just Updated Its Century-Old Hot Dog Recipe With Some New Beef

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Nathan's Famous, the Coney Island brand we know for its yearly Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, just released a new product that is grabbing consumers' attention. Yes, it's a hot dog — but it involves a tweak to its century-old secret recipe that healthier eaters might just approve of. That's because this new hot dog is made with 100% grass-fed beef. While these beef franks still maintain the old recipe and seasoning, the beef inside them is decidedly a little more premium.

Consumers are seeing a shift from artificial ingredients to more natural ones — Aldi recently announced it was cutting 44 more ingredients from its products. For those who seek "cleaner" eating, Nathan's Famous 100% Grass-Fed Beef Franks is now a new option for summer grilling. A package includes five beef franks, which is still sure to infuriate many of us since we'll have extra buns left over for no reason. You can find them nationwide at stores like Target, Walmart, and Sam's Club for around $5.49 (though costs vary by location). It's possible your local supermarket will start carrying them, too.