Aldi Is Cutting 44 More Ingredients From Its Products — So What's Getting The Axe?

When Aldi removed synthetic food dyes from its store brand foods in 2015, the international grocery chain was well ahead of the curve. Now, as the FDA and major retailers like Target look to phase out synthetic dyes, Aldi is adding 44 more ingredients to its list of off-limit additives. The grocer plans to phase these ingredients out from its private-label food, vitamins, and supplements by December 2027.

"At the heart of our private label products is a commitment to listening to our customers and continually improving the products they bring into their homes," Aldi's Chief Commercial Officer, Scott Patton, said in a statement. "Based directly on customer feedback, we are proud to take meaningful steps to make it even easier for families to fill their carts with confidence by delivering simpler ingredients while continuing to provide the quality and value they expect from ALDI."

The list of now-banned ingredients includes sweeteners like advantame and cyclamates; preservatives like butylated hydroxyanisole and methylparaben; and azodicarbonamide, which is typically used to improve the texture of dough. The list also includes bromated flour, which (like other ingredients on the list) has been linked to cancer. Some of these ingredients are already banned in Europe, while others are considered safe in small quantities by both the United States and the European Union. For now, anyway.