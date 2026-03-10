Several Of Your Favorite Breakfast Cereals Are About To Be Banned At Target

If you're a regular Target shopper, you might've noticed that the store has been leveraging a lot more gray and white in its branding. Starting in May, the cereal aisle will start looking a lot less colorful, too. Target recently announced plans to remove cereals made with certified synthetic colors from its shelves. That means customers may soon have to shop elsewhere for Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, or Lucky Charms — or switch to Target's store brand, Good and Gather, which the retailer boasts is already free of synthetic colors.

"We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we're moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," Cara Sylvester, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. According to the retailer, sales data show that consumers are purchasing fewer products with artificial additives, especially in products marketed toward kids.

The government is cracking down, too. Some states like California and West Virginia have banned certain dyes. In January 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned Red No. 3 — over 30 years after the dye was originally banned from cosmetics due to cancer risks. Three months later, the FDA announced plans to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation's food supply.