Deviled eggs are a savory, rich, and deeply craveable appetizer at any gathering. There are tons of different versions out there, ranging from pickle-flavored to punchy horseradish deviled eggs. However, maybe you want to try making something unusual for your next gathering. Rather than keeping things modern, you should turn to history for a new gustatio, or appetizer. After all, deviled eggs themselves originate in ancient Rome. One ancient egg dish, called Ova Elixa, suggests an herbal wine sauce upgrade dating all the way back to the first century.

Romans loved egg dishes, so Ova Elixa was likely served at banquets and social gatherings, much like modern deviled eggs. Translated as "boiled eggs," Ova Elixa is a well-documented dish (though we aren't entirely sure what it looked like) because the recipe has survived for centuries. Well, sort of.

The book "Apicius, De Re Coquinaria", based on writings from Marcus Gavius Apicius, shares a basic list of the dish's ingredients. The direct translation from Latin says that you need garum, oil, high-quality wine, pepper, and laser. Many interpret this ingredient list as what you need to create the herbal wine sauce, served over the hard-boiled eggs, mixed into the yolks, or perhaps used to boil the eggs themselves. It would be a savory, salty, and rich addition that brings plenty of umami flavor to the party. This saucy topping interpretation is your new deviled egg secret weapon.