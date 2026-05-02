The Unassuming Miami Gas Station Serving Up Deli Sandwiches Locals Love
There was once a time when American gas station food was the butt of jokes; thought to be limited to unhealthy grab-and-go snacks and warmer-tray items of dubious provenance and gastric distress-producing properties. We'd sigh over stories of delicious Italian gas station food and wonder why we, too, couldn't have nice things, all the while ignoring a quiet culinary revolution taking place behind the gas pumps. Amazing regional gas station snacks await road trippers, including the glazed donuts that Midwestern Kwik Trip customers prefer over Krispy Kreme's. Yet another item that gets a similar rub from Miami-area locals is a sandwich from the mini-chain called Mendez Fuel.
One Yelp reviewer who says they live within walking distance says "Love this little gem!" and recommends a banh mi-like sandwich called Good Morning Vietnam. Another local shouts out the fact that the sandwiches are made to order and prefers the Pavo Club: "Turkey, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, tomato and a huevito, you can't asked for a tastier sandwich." A second Miami resident concurs: "Amazing sandwiches just had the pavo club, everything is fresh, looking forward to trying a different one next visit." Yet another review declares, "The must have: the little Richard sandwich. It's absolutely amazing!" (As it should be, made with prosciutto, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil on a baguette.) There's even a tasty non-meat option, as per the Yelper who asserts: "All the sandwiches are also good but I especially love the vegetarian Hippie Dippie." (This sandwich consists of avocado, carrots, sprouts, tomatoes, and cheddar on whole grain bread.)
Mendez Fuel's other food and drink options are also popular
Even though Mendez Fuel does sell gas, as per the name, the sandwiches and other offerings are what draw rave reviews. In fact, the website almost makes the business seem like an upscale deli and bottle shop that just happens to have a few fuel pumps outside for decoration. (Much like Ikea is a great Swedish restaurant inside a furniture-themed escape room.) Besides those celebrated sandwiches, the deli serves up açaí bowls, avocado toast, empanadas, coffee drinks, smoothies, organic cold-pressed juice, and craft beers; all the hipster brunch essentials. These, too, are endorsed by Miami residents.
One local Yelper is a fan of all the offerings, saying, "I love this place! Best sandwiches, empanadas, fruit juices, beer, wine and I can go on and on!" Another admits, "The truth is, I never come here to put gas in my car. I come here because I'm obsessed with the Super Caveman Smoothie (chocolate, tyvm)."
Others are fans of the booze on offer, with a Yelp user posing the question: "Who would have thought in this little unassuming gas station there was one of the most amazing natural wine and craft beer selections you ever did see." A Facebook user from the Miami suburbs said, "I'm from Pembroke Pines, I drive out here time from time. They have the best beer list, beers on shelfs." Another Facebook user succinctly summed up the Mendez Fuel experience, sandwiches and all: "It has changed my perception of what a gas station is, and that's for sure."