The Unassuming Miami Gas Station Serving Up Deli Sandwiches Locals Love

Even though Mendez Fuel does sell gas, as per the name, the sandwiches and other offerings are what draw rave reviews. In fact, the website almost makes the business seem like an upscale deli and bottle shop that just happens to have a few fuel pumps outside for decoration. (Much like Ikea is a great Swedish restaurant inside a furniture-themed escape room.) Besides those celebrated sandwiches, the deli serves up açaí bowls, avocado toast, empanadas, coffee drinks, smoothies, organic cold-pressed juice, and craft beers; all the hipster brunch essentials. These, too, are endorsed by Miami residents.

One local Yelper is a fan of all the offerings, saying, "I love this place! Best sandwiches, empanadas, fruit juices, beer, wine and I can go on and on!" Another admits, "The truth is, I never come here to put gas in my car. I come here because I'm obsessed with the Super Caveman Smoothie (chocolate, tyvm)."

Others are fans of the booze on offer, with a Yelp user posing the question: "Who would have thought in this little unassuming gas station there was one of the most amazing natural wine and craft beer selections you ever did see." A Facebook user from the Miami suburbs said, "I'm from Pembroke Pines, I drive out here time from time. They have the best beer list, beers on shelfs." Another Facebook user succinctly summed up the Mendez Fuel experience, sandwiches and all: "It has changed my perception of what a gas station is, and that's for sure."