My Top 2 Places For Goat Birria In Chicago (According To A Local)

Birria is one of those meaty, slow-cooked comfort foods that hits pretty much any time of year. It's rich, warm, and full of complex chiles and spices. Though you can get beef versions, goat (aka birria de chivo) is my favorite because the meat has a mildly gamey element that gives it a distinct personality. There's a handful of Mexican restaurants in Chicago that serve it, but I just can't tear myself away from two regular spots, both of which are independently-run, family-owned establishments whose dishes taste like genuine home cooking.

The first restaurant is called Barca Birrieria y Restaurant, and it's located in the northwest side of the city on the border between Kilbourn Park and Belmont Cragin. The place is quite small, with a counter and just a few tall tables, but its birria is standout. It's tender, impossibly juicy, and the consomme served with it is a light, brothy companion to the shreds of meat. You can get it in a really fun birria eggroll (which comes with a chile de árbol aioli) or in quesabirria format (those photogenic, cheesy birria dipping tacos that even Taco Bell got in on once), but my favorite is simply the birria plate, which is accompanied with handmade tortillas that are fluffy and aromatic, nearly floral in scent. Simply build your own taco (a trio of salsas, lime, onions, and cilantro come alongside), dip it in the consomme, and fill your soul with the goat meat you never knew you needed.