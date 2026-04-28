11 Tips For Smart Online Grocery Shopping

Before you even open any online grocery app, there's something you need to check off your list.

Amy Shapiro calls it the freezer-first approach. When you sit down to plan your week's meals (and if you are not doing that, then maybe that's where you should start), she advises us to first open the freezer to check to what is already available in-house. Don't make a move online unless you have a clear idea of what you are working with.

Carlyne Remedios takes it a step further and asks for a full kitchen sweep before any shopping session. Check your fridge, freezer, and pantry for what you have (there's probably a dinner already hiding in there). There may be items that are nearing expiry, or many that have been relegated to the back of a shelf. Her simple trick is to bring those items to eye level so they're visible and get used first. For her, this small habit goes a long way toward reducing food waste and preventing duplicate purchases. Kristen Kuminski goes so far as to put a time on it. "A five-minute check before you open the app cuts duplicate purchases significantly," she says. Avery Zenker flags substitutions as something shoppers rarely think about until it's too late. When a platform substitutes an item, it might not fit into your dietary needs and preferences so, manage your substitution settings accordingly before you shop, not after.