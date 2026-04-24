Nosh Or Nah: Canned Carnage And Questionable Unicorns

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Welcome back to Nosh or Nah, a column where The Takeout staff reviews the best, worst, and weirdest new snacks and drinks hitting store shelves near you.

In this post-modern era, everything can seem topsy-turvy, including the once-familiar aisles of the grocery store. No longer can a snack or a drink merely taste like itself — no, all our favorite foods and beverages must now disguise themselves as other foods and beverages, ideally from another famous manufacturer to maximize the co-branding potential. In this edition of Nosh or Nah, the Takeout staff tested four of these convenience store chimeras to determine which were more than the sum of their parts.

Dennis Lee tackled Kraft's chicken ramen flavored macaroni as well as a Pop-Tarts-inspired canned iced tea from Liquid Death. Laura Christine Allan discovered if the addition of cotton candy flavor would make Lucky Charms even more magically delicious. And finally, Michael Palan determined if Flamin' Hot Maruchan Instant Lunch could combine the deliciousness of Cheetos and ramen. Join us as we boldly go where no tastebuds have gone before.