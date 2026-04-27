Make Mother's Day Sweeter With These 9 Hershey's Chocolate Gifts
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Mom deserves the best every day, but especially on Mother's Day, the national holiday that celebrates everything she does for the people she loves. From brunch to flowers and handmade gifts, there are plenty of ways to shower the moms in your life with affection on Mother's Day. And what says "I love you, Mom" better than Hershey's chocolate? It's not just a sweet treat — chocolate also represents a little bit of rest on a busy day, and a reward for all the hard work.
This Mother's Day, Hershey's has a lineup of chocolate gifts that'll take the celebration to the next level. Any of them would complement and even surpass all the other Mother's Day gifts that food brands say are perfect for Mom. Don't forget to use the rest of Hershey's inventory in combination with special treats to make the day extra amazing. If you're aiming for breakfast in bed, grab some Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Chips. Bake them into homemade English muffins for a special breakfast, or drizzle some melted chips to upgrade reheated bakery fresh Costco croissants.
The venerable chocolate company has something special for every mom and celebration. Wow her with an oversized chocolate bar or Hershey's Kiss, or customize regular-sized bars for the occasion. Create a family memory with a sharable 210-piece Mother's Day mixed bag of Hershey's candy, or choose from chocolate candies in golden boxes that whisper luxury.
Personalized chocolate bars
Personalized chocolate bars from the My Hershey Bar website wrap your Mother's Day gift and greeting card all into one. You can add a custom message under the Hershey's logo and choose from pre-made designs for the rest of the label. Hershey's also lets you upload your own photos to create a truly one-of-a-kind gift. Order a package of two 7 ½-ounce bars for $29.99, or buy 1 ½-ounce mini bars in bulk. An 18-count box of the smaller bars sells for $54 and a 36-count costs $98.95. The bars are available in five Hershey's flavors: Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate with Almonds, Special Dark Chocolate, Cookies 'n' Creme, and Reese's.
Mother's Day mixed bag
Can't decide on what kind of chocolate to get Mom? Go for all of it with a Mother's Day mixed bag of 210 individually wrapped Hershey's chocolate candies. The bag includes mini bars of milk chocolate, Krackel, Mr. Goodbar, and Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate. Some of the chocolate bars also have special Mother's Day-inspired wrappers that feature a sweet note on the back. The 3.5 pound bag sells for $59.99 online at Walmart.
Huge Hershey's Kiss
The "World's Largest Milk Chocolate Kiss" is one of the more whimsical gifts Hershey's has on tap this Mother's Day. It's a 7-ounce milk chocolate Hershey's Kiss, with classic silver wrapping and branded paper tail. Box and all, the Kiss weighs about a pound and retails for $24.99. Watch for Mother's Day sales knocking the price to $12.99 on the Hershey's website. The Milk Chocolate Kiss is eye-catching on its own, but you can elevate it with a little DIY work. It's hollow, so it'll also double as an edible drink container. Trim off the top and fill it with Mom's favorite iced coffee or sweet beverage for dramatic effect.
Chocolate Kisses in a paint can
There are about 75 milk chocolate Hershey's Kisses in this Chocolate Paint Can Mother's Day gift — it's a clear plastic canister with a silver tin lid that stands about 4 inches high. The can has a pink-and-white flower-print label on the front and sells for $14.99. Each of the Hershey's kisses is individually wrapped in pink foil that matches the can's exterior.
Elegant almonds covered in milk chocolate
This 16-ounce tin of milk chocolate-covered almonds doesn't come with Mother's Day marketing. But these nutty candies are nestled in an elegance that Mom certainly deserves. For $19.99, you get candies in an oval gold box with the Hershey's logo in a retro design on the front. Reviews on the Hershey's website say the tin is chock full of high-quality candy and the almonds are well coated in milk chocolate.
Caramels in a golden tin
This golden tin of Hershey's chocolate-covered caramels comes with one pound of candy and sells for $26.99. It's a perfect pairing for flowers and will add an extra touch to gift cards, and Mom can reuse the circular tin. The candy is individually wrapped and made with chewy caramel, Hershey's Symphony milk chocolate, and a sprinkle of sea salt.
Chocolate bar bouquet
Combine two traditional Mother's Day gifts into one this year with a milk chocolate bouquet made with Hershey's Fun Size bars. For $35.99, you'll get 18 individually wrapped chocolate bars that are arranged to resemble a flower bouquet and vase. It stands 8 inches high and even arrives tied with a bow.
A 5-pound Hershey Bar
You may have seen Hershey's gigantic milk chocolate bar highlighted on social media. It's a candy bar worthy of a photo shoot: a whole five pounds of milk chocolate wrapped and emblazoned with the Hershey's logo. Inside, the chocolate bar is also scored like a traditional Hersey's bar, so Mom can eat it square by square. The oversized bar is available on the Hershey's website for $49.99.
Golden box of mid-sized bars
Hershey's Golden Almond Milk Chocolate Bars are sold in sleek golden packaging that looks a little more expensive than your average box of chocolates. Inside are five milk chocolate bars with roasted almonds, each weighing almost 3 ounces. Reviews of these mid-sized chocolate bars say the chocolate is creamy and has a liberal amount of large almond chunks that add a crunchy texture.