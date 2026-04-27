Make Mother's Day Sweeter With These 9 Hershey's Chocolate Gifts

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Mom deserves the best every day, but especially on Mother's Day, the national holiday that celebrates everything she does for the people she loves. From brunch to flowers and handmade gifts, there are plenty of ways to shower the moms in your life with affection on Mother's Day. And what says "I love you, Mom" better than Hershey's chocolate? It's not just a sweet treat — chocolate also represents a little bit of rest on a busy day, and a reward for all the hard work.

This Mother's Day, Hershey's has a lineup of chocolate gifts that'll take the celebration to the next level. Any of them would complement and even surpass all the other Mother's Day gifts that food brands say are perfect for Mom. Don't forget to use the rest of Hershey's inventory in combination with special treats to make the day extra amazing. If you're aiming for breakfast in bed, grab some Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Chips. Bake them into homemade English muffins for a special breakfast, or drizzle some melted chips to upgrade reheated bakery fresh Costco croissants.

The venerable chocolate company has something special for every mom and celebration. Wow her with an oversized chocolate bar or Hershey's Kiss, or customize regular-sized bars for the occasion. Create a family memory with a sharable 210-piece Mother's Day mixed bag of Hershey's candy, or choose from chocolate candies in golden boxes that whisper luxury.