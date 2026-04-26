Overused Menu Words And Phrases That Make Customers Want To Scream

Sammie, sando Abbrevs are so 2014.

Bites Bite is a verb. It's also what we feel like doing to whoever decided it should be used to describe anything small and edible.

Gourmet This word is like the 20th century version of "foodie," but it was over-applied to any food items vaguely deemed to be fancy. When Gourmet magazine ceased publishing in 2009, it should have been retired from the lexicon.

Handheld Oh, thanks for the instructions. We wouldn't want to look silly eating our sandwiches with a knife and fork.

Hand-made We're interpreting this as "genuine human hands opened the bag and turned on the microwave."

Handcrafted Sounds like it's been nailed together.

Unctuous This word either means greasy or sycophantic, and we'd prefer our food to be neither.

Spring chicken As opposed to an old hen? That's setting a pretty low standard.

Farm fresh Yes, they're eggs, so they came from a farm of some sort. Fresh? Well, we'd hope so. Promising non-rotten eggs is pretty much the bare minimum.

Farm to table More like farm-to-fable, since too many "farm-to-table" claims are nothing but lies. (Even if they are true, we really don't want to know that our pork chops once went by the name of Arnold.)

Fresh-caught No, please tell us you didn't pull that salmon out of the dirty, Al Capone victim-infested waters of Lake Michigan. All seafood is fresh when it's caught, and nearly all of it is frozen immediately afterwards, and that is exactly as it should be.

Falling off the bone Fall-off-the-bone ribs aren't always a good thing, you know. Sometimes they're just overcooked.

Cooked to perfection Flatter yourself much?

To die for Ditto. (Unless you mean it's actually poisoned? We signed up for a meal, not a cameo in a mystery novel.)

Best Unless you can truthfully cite specifics such as "voted best burger in Pewaukee, Wisconsin by TripAdvisor users," using this word just comes across as more meaningless self-flattery.

World famous Now you're getting downright delusional.

Smothered Why so violent? We just want some cheese on our enchiladas; we don't want them to be dying under there.

Under a blanket of While it certainly sounds more peaceful than smothering, we also don't want to visualize our food taking a nap, only to be rudely awakened at first bite.

Slathered Now this just sounds like a sloppy mess.

Artisanal What does this even mean? Cobbled together in some dusty old workshop by a guy who gave up halfway through his PhD thesis?

All-natural Not the flex you think it is. Some very unpleasant things are also all-natural, like what comes out of the back end of a cow.

Homemade Whose home was it made in, and how did it get here? (Also, was their kitchen up to the health code, or are we going to find cat hairs in our food?)

Infused More like misused. Tea is an infusion because the leaves are steeped then strained out. If you stir cocoa powder into whipped cream, you've made it chocolate-flavored, not "chocolate-infused."

Scented Meaning, you didn't use enough of the seasoning that it counts as a flavoring? Like Jimmy John's says, smells are free, but if we're paying we want to taste it too.

Hint The menu has to tell us you used this presumably expensive ingredient since otherwise we wouldn't ever have guessed.

Whisper Just like a hint, only even more pretentious.

Sinful It's just dessert; it's not something we're going to go to confession for.

Decadent Seriously, we're just eating cake, no need to call the vice squad.

Crispy Using this descriptor for your chicken or french fries seems redundant or downright defensive. It's deep-fried; it's supposed to be crispy, so this should really go without saying.

Golden-brown Umm, basic expectations. Again. That's the color many cooked foods are supposed to be, so throwing in this term is just an unnecessary indicator that you're doing things the standard way.

Board It's the late 2020s and we're all bored of boards by now.

Anything-cuterie If it's not cured meats, it's not charcuterie. There's nothing cute about seacuterie, barbecuterie, et cetera.

Aioli This word is acceptable only if it actually means a garlic and olive oil emulsion. If it's just another flavored mayo, then no. Call it what it is.

Oven-roasted As opposed to roasted in the dishwasher? Or roasted on TripAdvisor?

Bisque Okay if it's a creamy seafood soup since this is what a bisque is supposed to be, but if it's applied to something without seafood (like mushroom bisque) this is incorrect usage, and also affected. What's wrong with calling a soup a soup?

Mouthwatering Any descriptor that refers to the digestive process is instantly off-putting.

Drool-worthy Even worse than mouthwatering. It's kind of cute when a big dog drools, but it's not something we want to see (or even think about) anyone doing in a restaurant.

Melt in your mouth Is it M&Ms? If not, give the candy back its catchphrase and find a different descriptor.

Lip-smacking How do you smack your lips? Whatever this action even means, it sounds like something that should only be done in private (or not at all).

Piping hot Only if it's haggis on Burns Night and an actual bagpiper accompanies it to the table. (Although it would also have been acceptable had the late Rowdy Roddy Piper ever appeared on "Hot Ones.")

Veggie This is a sit-down restaurant with plates and silverware. Let's all use our adult words.