The Best Coffee Bean Roast For Cold Brew

Cold brew is a different beast from regular iced coffee since you're using a different method to pull that coffee flavor out of the ground-up beans. Since regular coffee rules don't apply, just know that cold brew changes the flavor of light roasts and dark roasts in different ways than standard brewing. Is there a right kind of roast for cold brew? We asked the coffee expert and ex-barista behind Home Coffee Expert, Matt Woodburn-Simmonds.

According to Woodburn-Simmonds, you ideally want medium to dark roasts for cold brew. "The darker the roast, the easier it is to extract the flavors from the beans as they are less dense," he said. "Until you completely destroy all flavor by roasting them too dark." The benefit of cold brew is that you're steeping the coffee beans in cold water rather than dousing them in hot water (brewing in hot water and then chilling it would be how you get regular iced coffee). This cold method of extracting flavor is less intense and can often lead to smoother, less acidic flavors; you can still over-roast if you're careless, a cold brew mistake which leaves you with a bitter batch.

You'll get "richer, bolder flavors" here from a good dark roast, according to Woodburn-Simmonds. "Cold brewing doesn't tend to bring out the more bitter flavors of coffee, which can be more prevalent in a darker roast, so it makes the coffee taste a little sweeter." Meanwhile, a medium roast will get you fruitier flavors in cold brew.