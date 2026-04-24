11 Hawaiian Desserts You Should Try

When people think of Hawaiian desserts, the pineapple always seems to pop up first. And that's fair, because it does indeed show up everywhere — like at Dole Plantation, based on Oahu. The pineapple also appears frequently in island-inspired menu items, like Hawaiian pizza (which is kind of a misnomer, by the way; many Pacific Islanders think that mess is pretty darn weird, too). But setting any strange fruit-and-tomato-pie tomfoolery aside, while pineapple is definitely used in (actual) Hawaiian drinks, cakes, and much more, the fact remains that desserts in the Islands offer so much more.

Spend a wee bit more time seeking and sampling the local fare, and you'll discover an exciting array of authentic flavors with roots tracing back to Japan, the Philippines, Portugal, and (of course) the Hawaiian Islands themselves. Not only are the palate-pleasing offerings delicious, but they reflect the unique cultural identity of the ethnic melting pot that is Hawaii. These creamy, crunchy, fluffy, and chewy culinary gems come together to create a distinct Hawaiian cuisine that both locals and visitors can't seem to get enough of — and that they won't find anyplace else.

Suffice it to say, while pineapple may be a star of many Hawaiian desserts, it's far from being the primo ballerina in this tasty island ballet. Here are 11 Hawaii desserts that prove there's so much more to love beyond the golden fruit.