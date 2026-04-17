Nearly 10k Walmart Great Value Products Are Facing This Major Change

On April 15, Walmart announced a redesign of its Great Value brand. Roughly 10,000 products from the retailer's flagship store brand will be getting an updated look. The graphics are bigger and the colors are bolder, while the small, denim-blue, oval-shaped logo has been replaced with an oversized, navy rectangle. Compared to the brand's old graphics, the new look is clean, confident, and modern.

Great Value isn't Walmart's only store brand, but it is the retailer's biggest and best known. According to Walmart's press release, the private brand is "the largest food and consumables consumer packaged goods brand in the U.S." The announcement highlighted that Great Value products can be found in 90% of American homes.

Walmart is feeling pressure from other brands, though. Aldi, America's fastest-growing grocery chain, almost exclusively carries store brand products; Amazon, which launched a private grocery label in October 2025, is now one of the country's top grocers; and chains like Costco and Trader Joe's have helped dispel the notion that private labels mean poor quality.

But even after these brands shook off the store brand stigma, customers were still shoving Great Value products to the back of their cabinets and dumping them into other containers. "The bottom line is the customer just continues to expect more out of private brands," Walmart's Vice President of Creative, David Hartman, told CNBC. Market research found that customers liked Great Value products, but "didn't particularly feel very proud to display it in their home or with their families."