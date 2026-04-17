Nearly 10k Walmart Great Value Products Are Facing This Major Change
On April 15, Walmart announced a redesign of its Great Value brand. Roughly 10,000 products from the retailer's flagship store brand will be getting an updated look. The graphics are bigger and the colors are bolder, while the small, denim-blue, oval-shaped logo has been replaced with an oversized, navy rectangle. Compared to the brand's old graphics, the new look is clean, confident, and modern.
Great Value isn't Walmart's only store brand, but it is the retailer's biggest and best known. According to Walmart's press release, the private brand is "the largest food and consumables consumer packaged goods brand in the U.S." The announcement highlighted that Great Value products can be found in 90% of American homes.
Walmart is feeling pressure from other brands, though. Aldi, America's fastest-growing grocery chain, almost exclusively carries store brand products; Amazon, which launched a private grocery label in October 2025, is now one of the country's top grocers; and chains like Costco and Trader Joe's have helped dispel the notion that private labels mean poor quality.
But even after these brands shook off the store brand stigma, customers were still shoving Great Value products to the back of their cabinets and dumping them into other containers. "The bottom line is the customer just continues to expect more out of private brands," Walmart's Vice President of Creative, David Hartman, told CNBC. Market research found that customers liked Great Value products, but "didn't particularly feel very proud to display it in their home or with their families."
How will the Great Value brand change after this?
The old Great Value packaging was designed to signal low prices: generic fonts, white backgrounds, and a '90s-style swish around the logo. These days, the old-fashioned, private label look isn't cutting it with customers. The design, last updated a decade ago, looks dated. The new look features solid, saturated colors; sharp, stylized illustrations; and a cleaner, less cluttered look.
"The refreshed Great Value packaging is designed with both form and function in mind," states Walmart's press release. "It introduces a more modern visual identity while improving shoppability across stores and digital platforms." Updates include "consistent placement of nutrition information and benefit claims" as well as "clearer visual cues to help customers and associates quickly identify and pick the correct items."
The rollout will begin in May, but the brand estimates that it will take 18 to 24 months to switch everything over to the new design. Customers will start seeing the new packaging on snack foods first, followed by cereals and certain dairy items.
The stylish rebrand comes as wealthier customers turn to Walmart: Shoppers with a six-figure-plus household income now represent a major market for the discount retailer. The numbers show that even upper-income customers are sick of inflation. Don't worry, though — the elevated look won't come with elevated prices. Walmart says that both the price and the contents of the products will stay the same.