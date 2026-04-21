Why Whitefish Salad Tastes So Much Better When You Get It From The Deli

Whitefish salad is a classic American Jewish deli delight. The seafood-based delicacy offers a smoky, flavor-packed twist on basic chicken, egg, or tuna salads. However, if you've ever made whitefish salad at home, you may have noticed that it seems to be one of those things that always taste better from the deli. The Takeout chatted with Annie Zabar, assistant vice president at Zabar's in New York City, about what makes the deli version of this dish so wonderful, and her tips for preparing an outstanding whitefish salad at home.

Zabar noted that whitefish salad is typically composed of just a few simple ingredients: whitefish, mayonnaise, and celery (you don't even need to add salt, because the smoked fish is already quite salty). However, the quality of that fish is a critical factor that takes deli whitefish salad to the next level. "Gourmet food stores get the freshest fish possible, so that is a major difference," she explained. However, home chefs can acquire great fish — you just have to look in the right place at the right time. "Buy your fish from a reputable store or directly from a smokehouse," Zabar advised. Additionally, she noted that whitefish tends to taste better in the warmer months, so it's best to enjoy the chilled salad as a summer treat.