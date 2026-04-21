Why Whitefish Salad Tastes So Much Better When You Get It From The Deli
Whitefish salad is a classic American Jewish deli delight. The seafood-based delicacy offers a smoky, flavor-packed twist on basic chicken, egg, or tuna salads. However, if you've ever made whitefish salad at home, you may have noticed that it seems to be one of those things that always taste better from the deli. The Takeout chatted with Annie Zabar, assistant vice president at Zabar's in New York City, about what makes the deli version of this dish so wonderful, and her tips for preparing an outstanding whitefish salad at home.
Zabar noted that whitefish salad is typically composed of just a few simple ingredients: whitefish, mayonnaise, and celery (you don't even need to add salt, because the smoked fish is already quite salty). However, the quality of that fish is a critical factor that takes deli whitefish salad to the next level. "Gourmet food stores get the freshest fish possible, so that is a major difference," she explained. However, home chefs can acquire great fish — you just have to look in the right place at the right time. "Buy your fish from a reputable store or directly from a smokehouse," Zabar advised. Additionally, she noted that whitefish tends to taste better in the warmer months, so it's best to enjoy the chilled salad as a summer treat.
More tips for making great whitefish salad at home
Top-notch fish is the most important element of any deli-quality whitefish salad, but there are a few other tricks that can help improve your homemade version. First of all, technique is key. "Make sure to handle the fish gently so it doesn't become too mushy, and to take the time to remove all the bones," Annie Zabar advised. Also, while other American protein salads can be a wonderful blank canvas for all manner of mix-ins and creative upgrades, it's best not to go overboard on the seasoning in your whitefish salad: "Less is more to let the natural flavor of the fish shine through," she explained.
The same goes when it comes to serving, "Keep it simple," Zabar said. "Eat it on a plain bagel, croissant, cracker, or straight out of the container." With these tricks up your sleeve, you're ready to whip up restaurant-quality whitefish salad at home in no time. If you're looking to take your deli dish duping to the next level, consider smoking a whole pastrami, because you're worth it.