Trending foods are among the dishes some chefs disdain (or at least never order at restaurants), but for the average Joe, we tend to go pretty crazy over the next biggest thing, and the next, and the next. While everyone has comfort foods they lean toward when they're feeling nostalgic, what about the brand new, buzzy eats that emerge on the scene and really shake things up? These days, while we scroll through social media on the daily, something strange keeps occurring. Food has taken on a life of its own online, where it's not just something we eat, but something we "consume."

Open any app and you'll instantly see what we're talking about. Perfectly stacked pancakes drizzled with syrup, over-the-top burgers, and cheese pulls seemingly stretching for days. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or desserts, influencers and everyday folks online are snapping, posting, tagging, and reacting in real time, turning everyday meals into cause for celebration. And for whatever reason, we can't look away. We double-tap, drop comments, send links to friends, and before long, a single dish can explode into a full-blown viral sensation.

Among the many food trends that have taken over our feeds? Hybrids. These mashups are actually pretty genius, taking two already-beloved foods and combining them into something totally different (and absolutely photogenic, naturally). Hybrid foods capture attention, spark curiosity, and create buzz. And once that buzz begins, it spreads fast. Join us as we explore 11 hybrid food trends that went mega viral.