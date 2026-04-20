The One Thing Your DoorDash Driver Wishes You Would Double Check Before Ordering

Let's say you're expecting your DoorDash delivery at any moment. Your phone dings, saying it's been dropped off, but when you open the door, nothing's there! Before you get mad at your Dasher, check your app to see where DoorDash actually sent them. Chances are, your delivery driver has been on a wild goose chase because your location is wrong. This has been a major issue for years, and while it's definitely frustrating for customers, it's perhaps more so for drivers.

Whether it's the customer's error or a common app bug, this occurrence can have big consequences. Something DoorDash drivers wish customers knew is that missing deliveries and complaints can turn into contract violations, which can lead to termination. One driver on Reddit who suffered an incorrect address problem explained, "So with me having two contract violations now, I'm nervous to even keep dashing because I know if I get a third one, it's game over." Another warned that people with regularly problematic addresses may also struggle, saying, " ... it might get to a point where a previous driver may see your address and cancel, and they have to reassign drivers, and it'll take forever for you to get your food."

While this has caused some drivers to swear off DoorDash, others still rely on it for income. DoorDash has previously warned customers that drivers pick their own assignments, so any customers who experience this often should also want it fixed. Some drivers simply ask that customers double-check their location before ordering, preventing user error or tech issues from the start. However, if you notice your location keeps having issues, you might not know what to do.