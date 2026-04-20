The Pointless Cocktail Request That Makes Bartenders Roll Their Eyes
Ordering a fancy drink at a bar can be an expensive prospect. To get more bang for your buck, you may try ordering a mixed drink without ice. The bartender will fill the empty space with extra alcohol, right? Wrong! It turns out bartenders still measure the same amount of alcohol and simply fill the glass with more mixer or leave it partially empty. This is standard practice, and as any bartender will tell you with an eye roll, trying to get around it won't lower the cost.
In fact, bartenders have long complained online about customers who think they're being sneaky by ordering drinks sans ice. One Redditor explained their frustration, saying, "Look man, all our cocktails follow exact specs down to the quarter ounce and are served with (appropriate) glassware and ice to make what we think is the best interpretation of the drink." Another one said, "It also frosts me when customers do this, because the ones who do are the notoriously cheap ones who almost never tip. They are hoping that the ice will be replaced with alcohol. Instead, they get handed a ¾-full glass of room-temp soda and their booze of choice when I'm working."
There are a few good reasons to order a drink without ice, mind you. Certain whiskies and wines are generally not served on the rocks, and people with teeth sensitivity might prefer to avoid dental pain when sipping. Those who drink slowly may not want the cocktail to become watered down over time. However, many bartenders see a "no ice" order as a big red flag, and if your goal is to get the strongest cocktail, there's a better way.
How to actually get stronger drinks at a bar
If you're really looking to get more booze in your glass, there are a few things you can do that have nothing to do with ice. The easiest request is to simply order a double in which the bartender will pour an extra shot of liquor in the glass. It may seem obvious, but this is one of the only ways you can be certain you'll get an extra-strength drink (though at an additional cost). Bartenders prefer it, too, since it's precise — unlike the expression, "make it a strong one," which bartending experts say is a phrase you should avoid because you're implying that you want a more potent drink on the house.
Choosing your drinks wisely is another way to ensure stronger beverages. Drinks that use fewer non-alcoholic ingredients, such as an Old Fashioned or a martini, will have a bolder taste since the alcohol isn't diluted. Ask your bartender which cocktails are spirit-forward, and they can offer some recommendations.
It's worth noting that some bartenders admit that regulars who treat staff well occasionally get special treatment, though acting entitled to it is one of the things bartenders really hate. In the end, mixologists say that you get what you pay for – just remember that if you ask for no ice, you may also get an annoyed bartender.