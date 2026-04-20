The Pointless Cocktail Request That Makes Bartenders Roll Their Eyes

Ordering a fancy drink at a bar can be an expensive prospect. To get more bang for your buck, you may try ordering a mixed drink without ice. The bartender will fill the empty space with extra alcohol, right? Wrong! It turns out bartenders still measure the same amount of alcohol and simply fill the glass with more mixer or leave it partially empty. This is standard practice, and as any bartender will tell you with an eye roll, trying to get around it won't lower the cost.

In fact, bartenders have long complained online about customers who think they're being sneaky by ordering drinks sans ice. One Redditor explained their frustration, saying, "Look man, all our cocktails follow exact specs down to the quarter ounce and are served with (appropriate) glassware and ice to make what we think is the best interpretation of the drink." Another one said, "It also frosts me when customers do this, because the ones who do are the notoriously cheap ones who almost never tip. They are hoping that the ice will be replaced with alcohol. Instead, they get handed a ¾-full glass of room-temp soda and their booze of choice when I'm working."

There are a few good reasons to order a drink without ice, mind you. Certain whiskies and wines are generally not served on the rocks, and people with teeth sensitivity might prefer to avoid dental pain when sipping. Those who drink slowly may not want the cocktail to become watered down over time. However, many bartenders see a "no ice" order as a big red flag, and if your goal is to get the strongest cocktail, there's a better way.