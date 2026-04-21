The Old-School Etiquette Rule That The West Coast Has Left Behind

The East Coast and West Coast are about 3,000 miles apart, and the driving distance between New York and Los Angeles (2,798 miles) is greater than that between London and Beirut (2,763 miles). It stands to reason, therefore, that the two differ greatly in some ways — there are distinct types of oysters, and the sushi may be different between the East and West Coasts, as well.

Etiquette, too, isn't quite the same, particularly when it pertains to punctuality. To get a better understanding of how things work on each side of the country, The Takeout spoke with two etiquette experts: Lisa Grotts, who is based in California and bills herself as the Golden Rules Gal, and Nick Leighton, the New York-based etiquette expert behind Were You Raised By Wolves?, both weighed in with their separate takes on timing.

As Grotts describes it, West Coasters take more of a relaxed approach to things, not allowing themselves to be beholden to the clock. Leighton, however, explains that East Coasters have more of a "time is money" mentality, and they prioritize punctuality. Both of our politeness pros make a convincing argument for their area's attitude.