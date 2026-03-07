Your Guide To The Types Of East Coast Oysters

Whether you're eating oysters raw, fried, stewed, or even grilled, they have been a part of American foodways since long before the first Europeans set foot on the continent. Archaeologists have found billions of oyster shells buried at indigenous sites dating back over 1,000 years. While there are many different types of bivalves, there are really only two main species found in the United States: the Pacific (Crassostrea gigas or Magallena gigas) and the Eastern or Atlantic (Crassostrea virginica).

The key difference between West Coast and East Coast oysters, besides geography and species, lies in the flavor. "Generally, East Coast oysters are brinier than West Coast oysters. Eastern oysters, raised either in the Atlantic Ocean or in its estuaries, live in a much saltier environment. West Coast oysters are mostly raised in protected bays, estuaries, and tidal rivers, where there is much less salt," says Robert DiGregorio, who works as a director of seafood quality at New York City's Fulton Fish Market.

Crassostrea virginica may be the primary East Coast species, but there is also a less dominant one: Ostrea edulis, also known as European Flat or Belon. According to DiGregorio, "This one is not nearly as popular; in fact, less than 1% of all the oysters harvested on the East Coast are Belons." If you order oysters in a seafood restaurant in the eastern part of the U.S., you're more likely to get one of the numerous varieties of Crassostrea virginica. As DiGregorio explained, "This species morphs into hundreds of varieties depending on where it's grown and harvested. [...] Some very popular varieties of the Eastern oyster include Blue Points, Malpeques, Wellfleets, and Chincoteagues." These, then, are the four types we'll focus on.