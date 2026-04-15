There's nothing like kicking back with a cocktail to celebrate, well, many things. And there's nothing worse than being told you're out of luck when you go to the liquor store to purchase the main ingredient for your beverage. Sadly, that's what some folks in Mississippi are currently experiencing. The state hasn't gone completely dry, but it effectively made booze a rare commodity via a series of state-sanctioned snafus.

Mississippi is one of 17 states that have total control over liquor sales, which is why you won't find liquor sold in grocery stores in those states. All the hooch in the Magnolia State flows from a wholesale warehouse in Gluckstadt (ironically known as Lucky City), near Jackson. A few years back, the state decided it wanted a private company to run the warehouse and hired Ruan Transport Corporation for the job. In January 2026, Ruan Transport Corporation closed for two weeks to do inventory — but that wasn't all RTC was up to.

It also installed new software. However, that system didn't mesh with the existing infrastructure at the warehouse, namely the conveyor belts that transported cases of alcohol from one area to another. So, RTC removed some of those automated conveyor belts and replaced them with a new system that relied on people transporting the cases of square bottles of Jack Daniel's and spirits destined for stirred or shaken cocktails.

Yet, some business owners claim that RTC forgot the most important step in switching to a human labor solution: actually hiring said humans. By the time temporary workers arrived at Mississippi's state-run wholesale warehouse, it already had roughly 200,000 backorders that needed to be filled, and, of course, it didn't have enough supply to meet demand.