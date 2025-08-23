Why You Won't Find Liquor Sold In Grocery Stores In Certain States

If you're visiting another state and want to have a fun night drinking, you might be surprised when you nothing to make the cocktail with at the local grocery store. If there's no liquor to be found, you're in what's called an Alcohol Beverage Control State. When prohibition ended in 1933, each state became responsible for deciding how alcohol would be sold and distributed within their respective territories. Not to be confused with dry counties, where the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited, a control state is where the local government oversees the sale and distribution of specific alcoholic products. This mostly affects spirits.

There are 18 control states (technically 17, since one is a county), where the sale of alcohol takes place in state-run stores. These states are Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Montgomery County (Maryland), New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. In each control state, there is a minimum price for each product, meaning there are limits on competition for pricing. Some of these states are stricter than others, with a few of them controlling the sale of all alcohol, including beer and wine. Before you get all in a huff, control states aren't necessarily a bad thing. These systems can provide benefits to both the consumer and the companies that make the beverage.