The Cheesy (And Lazy) Mistake That Ruins Homemade Alfredo Sauce
With its silky texture and rich flavor, homemade Alfredo sauce might be the ultimate comfort food. A variety of cheeses can be used to add wow factor to the sauce, such cream cheese, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano, but parmesan cheese is almost always included. It's an important ingredient for a traditional Alfredo, and according to Chef Angelo Caruso, owner of Angelo's Ristorante in Stoneham, MA, if you're going to make a great Alfredo, you need to get the right kind of parmesan.
Pre-grated parmesan cheese from a company like Kraft might seem like a time saver. But Caruso says that it can ruin the sauce's whole personality. "Technically, you can use canned parmesan in Alfredo sauce, but it won't give you the smooth, creamy texture or rich flavor the sauce is known for," he says. "Shelf-stable parmesan contains additives like cellulose that prevent clumping but also stop the cheese from fully melting and emulsifying with the cream and butter. The result is often a grainy, pasty texture rather than the silky, glossy finish you get from fresh cheese."
Caruso says freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano — a classic Italian wedge that's also William Shatner's favorite cheese — or Grana Padano is what you really need to create a flavorful, creamy homemade Alfredo sauce. "Fresh cheese melts evenly and incorporates fully with the butter and cream, creating a smooth, velvety texture that clings beautifully to pasta," he notes. "It also adds complex nutty and savory notes without overpowering the dish with salt."
How to find and add Parmigiano Reggiano or Grana Padano to authentic Alfredo
Parmigiano-Reggiano and Grana Padano are both available in grocery stores, but you need to keep an eye out for a few signs to find a bona fide variety. "Look for authentic Parmigiano-Reggiano or Grana Padano stamped on the rind," Angelo Caruso tells us. "This guarantees it's the real deal, aged and produced under strict standards." Once you've found it, Caruso shares that you can use either a box grater or microplane grater to create very fine shreds. "Grate it yourself just before cooking for the best flavor and melt," he adds.
You don't have to follow Italy's rules to make great fettuccine Alfredo — there are plenty of unconventional ingredients that add flavor and texture to the popular sauce. Case in point: You can transform cottage cheese into Alfredo sauce with one extra ingredient. But if you want to make traditional Alfredo, you need the right kind of cheese, butter, and cream in the correct proportions. In addition to Parmigiano-Reggiano and Grana Padano cheese, Caruso suggests using cream with 40% fat content and high-quality butter for the best results. He also advises removing the sauce from heat before adding the cheese to prevent it from clumping. "These small details make all the difference in achieving that classic, silky Alfredo texture and rich, balanced flavor," he explains.