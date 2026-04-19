The Cheesy (And Lazy) Mistake That Ruins Homemade Alfredo Sauce

With its silky texture and rich flavor, homemade Alfredo sauce might be the ultimate comfort food. A variety of cheeses can be used to add wow factor to the sauce, such cream cheese, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano, but parmesan cheese is almost always included. It's an important ingredient for a traditional Alfredo, and according to Chef Angelo Caruso, owner of Angelo's Ristorante in Stoneham, MA, if you're going to make a great Alfredo, you need to get the right kind of parmesan.

Pre-grated parmesan cheese from a company like Kraft might seem like a time saver. But Caruso says that it can ruin the sauce's whole personality. "Technically, you can use canned parmesan in Alfredo sauce, but it won't give you the smooth, creamy texture or rich flavor the sauce is known for," he says. "Shelf-stable parmesan contains additives like cellulose that prevent clumping but also stop the cheese from fully melting and emulsifying with the cream and butter. The result is often a grainy, pasty texture rather than the silky, glossy finish you get from fresh cheese."

Caruso says freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano — a classic Italian wedge that's also William Shatner's favorite cheese — or Grana Padano is what you really need to create a flavorful, creamy homemade Alfredo sauce. "Fresh cheese melts evenly and incorporates fully with the butter and cream, creating a smooth, velvety texture that clings beautifully to pasta," he notes. "It also adds complex nutty and savory notes without overpowering the dish with salt."