The 12 Kitchen Gadgets You Can Use With Alexa

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When Amazon debuted the Echo in 2014, it did so judiciously –- initially releasing only 80,000 of the devices to advance-ordering customers. There seemed to be no need to fret, because by 2016, eight million had been sold. By 2019, that number soared to over 100 million. Alexa had become a part of many families.

She had also become integrated with numerous devices, including the Echo Dots, Echo Show, and Echo Auto. This allowed Amazon to command almost three-quarters of the virtual assistant market, far beyond the second-place Google. Among the smart devices that Alexa connects to — and will help you out with in any way she can — are kitchen appliances. Some people might be a little nervous about letting a sentient-seeming robot control devices that heat up, electrify, freeze, and cook things. Others, however, have no problem with Alexa taking the wheel on things, including teaching children how to cook.

It's fair to say that with the growing number of smart, Alexa-compatible kitchen devices on the market, all is well in this regard. So, which products meld with one of the most heard voices in the world, all to make your life easier? Here are 12 kitchen gadgets you can use with Alexa.