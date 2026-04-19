The 12 Kitchen Gadgets You Can Use With Alexa
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When Amazon debuted the Echo in 2014, it did so judiciously –- initially releasing only 80,000 of the devices to advance-ordering customers. There seemed to be no need to fret, because by 2016, eight million had been sold. By 2019, that number soared to over 100 million. Alexa had become a part of many families.
She had also become integrated with numerous devices, including the Echo Dots, Echo Show, and Echo Auto. This allowed Amazon to command almost three-quarters of the virtual assistant market, far beyond the second-place Google. Among the smart devices that Alexa connects to — and will help you out with in any way she can — are kitchen appliances. Some people might be a little nervous about letting a sentient-seeming robot control devices that heat up, electrify, freeze, and cook things. Others, however, have no problem with Alexa taking the wheel on things, including teaching children how to cook.
It's fair to say that with the growing number of smart, Alexa-compatible kitchen devices on the market, all is well in this regard. So, which products meld with one of the most heard voices in the world, all to make your life easier? Here are 12 kitchen gadgets you can use with Alexa.
Instant Pot Pro Plus
There are many things you can do with an Instant Pot Pro Plus. It markets itself as a ten-in-one appliance, and off-hand, there aren't too many things that can boast of being ten-in-one. An octopus is only eight-in-one. Even Spider-Man can only really do like four different things. A cannon, as impressive as it is, only does one. Basically, we're talking a Swiss-army-knife level of utility.
The Pro Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and canning pot. You can warm, you can sous vide, you can fashion almost any kind of dish with this gadget. And, you can do it all through the power of Alexa's affable voice.
This is a convenient feature for an already convenient appliance, which is versatile enough to make several different weeknight meals ... or even Sunday meals. Saturday too, as long as Alexa doesn't plan on taking the weekend off. If she does, who can blame her? The girl puts in the hours. This is where a voice-assistant understudy would come in handy.
Cosori TurboBlaze
Challenging the dexterity of the Instant Pot Pro Plus, here comes a nine-in-one air fryer courtesy of Cosori. Buyers are very happy with the item, raving about its fantastic quality, ease-of-use, construction, and game-changing attributes.
The company boasts that this product has a unique 5-fan speed system, exact temperature control, and the ability to navigate it all through your smartphone –- as well as Alexa, of course. All told, this makes it easy to maximize your air fryer, especially by following some basic rules of the now-commonplace appliance.
If you're in need of ideas, Cosori even supplies a recipe book when you order the product, which is a nice touch of old-fashioned cooking culture mixed in with the cutting edge of home food preparation. How long will it be before you can dictate a recipe to Alexa and she'll whip it up? Probably sooner than we think. This may or may not foreshadow some kind of AI dystopia, but hey, at least dinner will be all set.
Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker
In an age of sleek, tech-forward coffee making, it's a breath of fresh air just to see a classic drip-coffee machine like the ones in 1980s and '90s cop dramas –- albeit with digital capabilities. This smart coffee maker from Hamilton Beach may not be the most impressive-looking crafter of your cup of joe, but reviewers have said it works well, operates easily, and makes coffee that tastes great.
According to these same pleased customers, it cooperates beautifully with Alexa –- pairing without a problem and capable of making a morning brew while you're still chilling in bed. There are other elements to the design that people like as well, such as an accessible reservoir for seamless cleaning and a helpful front-load compartment for the grounds.
Whether you like to go with high-end, artisanal coffee or prefer things Bobby Flay-style with some no-nonsense Café Bustelo, you could do worse than this Hamilton Beach offering ... especially when Alexa is helping to make a pot. Then, once you're up and sipping on your morning cuppa, you two can gossip.
Midea Twin-Basket Air-fryer
There's not one, but two baskets of air frying capability in this smart appliance, courtesy of Midea. This is a robust cooker, equipped with three heating tubes to ramp up the power. At the same time, it allows for each compartment to cook at its own pace. There's a lot of space with the two levels combined — 11 quarts worth, in fact. The accompanying app also comes with 50 recipes to follow. And, of course, Alexa is there to help you work it. No, we don't mean by queuing up your techno playlist — although she can do that too.
Customers have called this product practically perfect, a great tool, and something they love to pieces. However, one reviewer on Amazon was none too pleased with their experience. They had a lot of issues: The controls became hard to read, the door was saying it was open when it wasn't, and overall, the machine was very "finicky." This was just one customer, though, while the others raved about the twin air-fryer. Ah, well. Can't please everyone. Actually, Alexa probably can.
Panasonic Microwave
Some folks may think they don't need a smart microwave. Isn't it simple enough to walk over, press about three buttons, and have your reheated food all good to go? Why can't some things be the opposite of smart? (A question that should probably be rephrased.) Well, you don't know what you don't know, and until you see the difference that an Alexa-compatible microwave makes, keep an open mind.
The Panasonic Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave can take over 100 voice commands from Alexa, and the Genius Sensor intuits how to heat any particular item, so you don't have to guess. Plus, the high-quality tech cooks everything evenly. We've all been there with microwaved food that's somehow half-cold and half-scalding, and have maybe even marveled at the heretofore physical impossibility of that scenario.
Customers seem to generally approve of the appliance, especially one shopper who is blind and bought it for the exact purpose of using it with Alexa. However, another customer thought it was a little too complicated a device. Others, however, felt it was a commendable cooker with lots of power behind it.
Hamilton Beach electric kettle
Speaking of classic, no-nonsense kitchen devices, how about the electric kettle? It's an appliance that will never be outdated and, indeed, can be enhanced by technology while maintaining its soul. Does Alexa have a soul, come to think of it? Because if she did, these two might be soul mates.
The Hamilton Beach electric kettle is a smart appliance that offers you everything an electric kettle should: fast boiling, automatic shut-off, and protection from water spilling over. However, it also takes things a step further with Alexa, allowing you to voice command the kettle from anywhere in the house –- whether you're working, relaxing, or a combination of both (like whittling).
It features 15 temperature selections to customize water to whatever you're using it for: tea, coffee, soup, etc. "Fast and easy," as one reviewer succinctly put it. Others had a harder time with the kettle, saying it worked well, but only for about a year. Another claimed the keep-warm option was non-existent. Possibly just a glitchy model, but if that happens, you can always use Alexa to help you return it.
GE Smart Stand Mixer
Now we're getting into some heavy-duty kitchen toolery here, with a smart mixer. The GE Profile Smart Stand Mixer, to be exact. The device has a sizable 7-quart bowl and features 11 mixing speeds. There's a built-in scale as well as a dough hook; not to mention automatic shut-off to help avoid over-mixing or related kitchen disasters. Because even if no one is there to judge your mistakes, Alexa is watching — and she sees all. Not to creep anyone out or anything.
The GE product's compatibility with Alexa isn't the only standout smart function, either. The mixer is capable of feeling out texture and viscosity in order to mix in the ideal manner. The digital motor system gives the machine a long life and steady power, able to mix even the toughest stuff.
Buyers have found it to be a superior model to Kitchen Aid –- sturdily built and effective. This seems to be a good get, whether you're an experienced baker or someone just starting to find their bearings with mixing. Alexa is there to assist either type of kitchen human, to make sure this is a stand mixer that's actually worth the cost.
Café Couture Oven
It's great to live in an age where compact appliances can do the work of like ten machines. We're probably desensitized to the relentless innovation around us, becoming so used to having things done so comprehensively and so immediately. For goodness sake, we literally talk to a disembodied voice and command it to do stuff for us, which it then does. That describes Alexa, obviously, and she's compatible with yet another such device: the Café Couture oven.
The oven is as versatile as you'd like, capable of 14 modes of cooking. You're able to toast your sourdough slices, heat your frozen pizza (up to 12 inches), and air fry some fish sticks for the kiddos (or the grown-ups who just shamelessly like fish sticks). You can broil, roast, bake, proof, dehydrate, and slow cook, all in an oven that takes up relatively little space on your counter (depending on kitchen size). There's a specific Crisp Finish mode as well, to put the final, browning, caramelizing, crunch-ifying touches on dishes.
You can do all this through voice control, allowing Alexa to get her metaphorical hands dirty while you kick back and practically let the food prepare itself. The oven comes with a heavy-duty oven rack, a non-stick pizza-specific pan, a non-stick baking pan, a mesh air-frying basket, and an easily removable tray for crumbs. Customers have even called the appliance beautiful. Wow.
Keurig K-Supreme Plus
Since the mid-2010s, Keurig has been stuck with a label that it's had a tough time shaking: Namely, that the pod-based coffee makers were incredibly wasteful. This contributed to a steady decline going into the 2020s, and it still dogs the company to this day despite efforts to repair the brand's image and make more sustainable, eco-friendly products. One of these attempts is the Keurig K-Supreme Plus.
It's still single-serve with K-Cup pods, but with Alexa's voice-assisted help, it aims to do a better job regarding the quality of the cup that's pouring out. This is thanks to Keurig's BrewID feature, which recognizes your K-Cup pod and adapts the brewing settings to what you like.
The Keurig app also allows you to schedule your cup of coffee ahead of time, along with customizing the strength, temperature, and purpose of the brew, while utilizing Alexa to, naturally, brew remotely. Customers don't hate it, with one even calling it the best Keurig so far. Another went so far as to declare it the "goldilocks" of single-serve coffee. Presumably, not because it's into bear home invasions.
Bosch Dishwasher
Yes, even your dishwasher can be navigated using Alexa, and that's just one of the many appealing features of this model in the Benchmark series from Bosch. Through Wi-Fi-enabled Home Connect, you can not only pair it with Alexa, but you can adjust and hyper-personalize the features and settings. Really, though, it's the physical attributes of the dishwasher that help it stand out.
This includes a high-level clean, thorough drying that turns moisture into heat (avoiding that wet film that can beleaguer many a Tupperware), dishes that are left spot-free, and a quiet operating system that will leave that old-school, guttural, relentless dishwasher hum in the past where it belongs. One of the truly cool things, though, are the flexible and adjustable racks –- because we've all tried to shoehorn different-sized kitchenware into a dishwasher before and failed miserably.
All in all, it seems to negate the fact that you might be loading your dishwasher all wrong in the first place by picking up the slack. That's what we want our technology to do, don't we? There's not a lot of buyer's remorse from customer reviews, either, who call it the greatest dishwasher they've ever owned and the best at any price. I'm sure Alexa can take partial credit for that, but she's too humble.
LG French Door Refrigerator
A good refrigerator is sort of like a friend already, isn't it? Think about it: It's about the height of a fellow human, when its doors are open it can almost seem like it's going in for a hug, and its various hums and motoring can give off the feeling of warm sentience behind that stainless steel exterior. It also caretakes some of our most precious items for us (outside of, you know, family, friends, loved ones, and pets). Well, this LG smart refrigerator ramps up that feeling of having a buddy.
Not just because the French doors really make it seem like it's poised for a fraternal embrace, but also because Alexa gives a vocal connection to this appliance. Sold only at Home Depot, there are a lot of nice touches, including a choice of five different colors for the viewable window (no, you don't have to open to see what's inside), the craft ice machine that perfects your frozen beverage cubes for fancy get-togethers, and softened hinges that prevents the door from being slammed shut (even if you do it angrily after discovering someone left an empty milk carton in the fridge).
Some customers have raved about it, saying the amount of space has inspired them to buy more food, and they don't know how they survived for this long on Earth without it. However, others have complained that the ice maker and the water dispenser can be a bit wayward and shoddy. But you can't blame any of that on Alexa. If you could, it would raise a lot of questions about her capacity for petty vengeance.
Vissani Chest Freezer
From refrigeration, we pivot to the next logical place: freezing things. It may not seem like a chest freezer has a need for smart functionality. After all, you plug it in, open the lid, stuff in whatever you bought at Costco, close the lid, and go on with your day. Not all chest freezers are created equal though, and this one from Vissani proves that. Time for you and Alexa to have a chat about the freezer.
With a flexible temperature range that allows for basic refrigeration along with reliable freezing, you can fully control the settings using smart-home platform Hubspace, along with Alexa. It also allows for smart alerts to remind you when freezing is complete or if there are notable temperature changes happening.
If there's a power outage, it'll also keep food frozen for two entire days if unopened. It's easy to manually defrost as well. Customers are generally fans, including one who pointed out how handy it is for homebrewing, able to easily fit five or six kegs inside. Another agreed that the freezer's 8.8 cubic feet makes for a versatile, almost monstrous amount of space. Throw in the fact that Alexa can help you navigate its features from anywhere in the house, and it's a garage freezer that never feels out of sight.