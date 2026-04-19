Oprah's Favorite Snack Comes From A Chicago Icon (And She Loves Mixing Flavors)

Oprah Winfrey was born in Mississippi and now resides primarily in California (although the billionaire media mogul owns an enviable portfolio of homes across the country). However, when it comes to snacks, Oprah is partial to a legendary treat from one of the Midwest's best food cities: Chicago-style popcorn from Garrett Popcorn. This sweet, savory, and slightly addictive blend of handcrafted caramel-coated popcorn and cheddar-dusted kernels has been a Windy City icon for over half a century.

Oprah has honored the "Garrett Mix" as one of her annual favorite things multiple times and the host of "The Oprah Show" even collaborated with the company to release a limited-edition popcorn tin. While that exclusive tin is sadly no longer available, the good news is that you can purchase the original Chicago-style popcorn online with a quick trip to the Garrett Popcorn website. "It's the best popcorn on the planet, I think, and you don't have to fly to Chicago to get it," she affirmed on her website.