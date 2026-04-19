The Old-School '60s Ground Beef Dish That Needs To Make A Comeback

It's a weeknight, and you're trying to figure out what to make for dinner. Maybe you're on a bit of a budget but still want something beefy, filling, and delicious. In that case, it's time to turn to old-school ground beef dishes, like this one from the 1960s: stuffed burger bundles. They only need a few ingredients and are ready in about an hour.

This retro recipe is more akin to stuffed meatballs than actual burgers. You need ground beef, dry stuffing mix, classic cream of mushroom soup, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and milk or evaporated milk. First, prep the stuffing according to its directions. Then, mix some of the milk in with the ground beef before portioning it into large, flat patties. Fill each one with some stuffing and seal all the edges until you have round bundles. The condensed soup, condiments, and remaining milk are mixed together to form a gravy that's then poured over beef balls. They're ready after baking in the oven for about an hour.

Burger bundles are savory, filling, and rich in protein. The creamy soup makes the beef soft and flavorful, while the bready filling adds bulk. You can serve the bundles atop any leftover stuffing you have, roasted potatoes, or your favorite steamed veggies. Best of all, the ingredients generally cost under $10, so you can fill your belly without emptying your wallet.