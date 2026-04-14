The New Texas Roadhouse Menu-Inspired Finds You Can Grab From Walmart

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When snack food influencer Mark Vayntraub, known as @Markie_devo on Instagram, announced that Texas Roadhouse was launching a frozen, ready-to-heat version of its beloved rolls in 2024, fans went wild. The hitch? The launch was a test run: At the time, the rolls were only available at Walmart locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. "I hope it expands cuz bro these are delicious," one commenter wrote. "Don't let us down, test locations," added another.

The test locations did not disappoint. Now, the rolls are available nationwide — and the brand just launched a new flavor. On April 1, Vayntraub returned to Instagram to announce that Texas Roadhouse had launched a Garlic Parmesan version of the popular rolls. This time, there's no need to wait. The 12-count pack of Garlic Parmesan Mini Rolls is available exclusively at Walmart locations across the country for $5.76 (prices may vary by store). The mini rolls come with an oven-safe pan, as well as a garlic parmesan spread.

The rolls aren't the only new release on the chain's roster, either. Texas Roadhouse also added a new buffalo ranch flavor to its line of appetizer-inspired dips. The new dip is now available at Walmart locations for $3.24, alongside the chain's Cactus Blossom, Rattlesnake Bites, and Fried Pickle dips. One social media reviewer managed to snag a container of the newly released Texas Roadhouse Buffalo Ranch Dip, enthusiastically adding her stamp of approval, "Baby, it is fire. It tastes just like regular buffalo dip — obviously without the chicken pieces up in there — but y'all, fire."