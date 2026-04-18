The Katz's Deli Off-Menu Hack That's Employee-Approved

Katz's Delicatessen is among the most iconic establishments in New York City, and it's particularly beloved for its delicious pastrami sandwich. However, while many fans, like Anthony Bourdain, recommend ordering the pastrami sandwich traditionally, there's an argument to be made that you can make it even better by ordering it the way Katz's employees tend to. David, one of Katz's crew members, revealed in a TikTok that the workers tend to make their own off-menu pastrami sandwich by adding the flavorful, cured beef brisket to a crispy, square knish (rather than the flakier, round knish) that's been sliced in half and turned into a de facto bun. This method brings together two incredibly tasty deli staples to create an unforgettable dish.

The worker called the simple yet delicious take on two of the deli's best items "The David Special" and praised it for being a smaller version of the classic pastrami that's easier to eat in a rush. Beyond that, however, it's also perfect for those who aren't big fans of the rye bread that pastrami usually comes on.

As the video points out, pastrami on a knish isn't an item you can order from Katz's because, similar to Waffle House, there's minimal tolerance for "secret menu" shenanigans at the popular Manhattan deli. Ordering both a pastrami sandwich and a few knishes to assemble it yourself (or buying pastrami by the pound to make several of them at home) is your best bet when it comes to trying the off-menu item to see what the hype surrounding the concoction is all about.