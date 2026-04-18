The Katz's Deli Off-Menu Hack That's Employee-Approved
Katz's Delicatessen is among the most iconic establishments in New York City, and it's particularly beloved for its delicious pastrami sandwich. However, while many fans, like Anthony Bourdain, recommend ordering the pastrami sandwich traditionally, there's an argument to be made that you can make it even better by ordering it the way Katz's employees tend to. David, one of Katz's crew members, revealed in a TikTok that the workers tend to make their own off-menu pastrami sandwich by adding the flavorful, cured beef brisket to a crispy, square knish (rather than the flakier, round knish) that's been sliced in half and turned into a de facto bun. This method brings together two incredibly tasty deli staples to create an unforgettable dish.
@foodtok368
Have you ever had pastrami on a knish? If you wanted this – you go to the grill and get it cut open. Then order a pastrami sandwich – then take a little meat off the sandwich and put it in the knish! suggest mustard... #katzsdeli #pastrami #knish #nycfood #viralfood
The worker called the simple yet delicious take on two of the deli's best items "The David Special" and praised it for being a smaller version of the classic pastrami that's easier to eat in a rush. Beyond that, however, it's also perfect for those who aren't big fans of the rye bread that pastrami usually comes on.
As the video points out, pastrami on a knish isn't an item you can order from Katz's because, similar to Waffle House, there's minimal tolerance for "secret menu" shenanigans at the popular Manhattan deli. Ordering both a pastrami sandwich and a few knishes to assemble it yourself (or buying pastrami by the pound to make several of them at home) is your best bet when it comes to trying the off-menu item to see what the hype surrounding the concoction is all about.
Other things to add to a pastrami knish sandwich from Katz's Deli
If you choose to buy the pastrami by the pound and build your knish sandwich at home, you can make them even better with the help of a few additional ingredients. For starters, David recommended spreading a healthy serving of the Deli's signature mustard onto the knish as you assemble the dish, while people online recommend dipping the sandwich in the mustard instead. Deli mustard is widely considered to be a must for both pastrami sandwiches and knishes, making it a complementary addition for both ingredients. In fact, not ordering mustard is considered one of the biggest mistakes you can make when visiting a Jewish deli, so ordering some alongside your pastrami and knishes should be a no-brainer.
With that in mind, it's important to add ingredients in moderation so as not to take the spotlight away from the two core components too much. Adding a small amount of sauerkraut (which you can also source from Katz's) can really elevate the tang of the sandwich alongside the mustard and give the sandwich a more varied texture. Alternatively, add some grilled or caramelized onions for a similar texture that replaces the sourness of sauerkraut with a slightly sweeter taste, if that's what you prefer.