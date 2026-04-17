How Prince William Prefers His Steaks — 'I Get Really Worried About Cooking It'
It's common for the wealthy and influential to have their meals prepared by professional chefs and cooks, and the British royal family is no exception. The favorite foods of the royal family are served regularly, as the palace menus are typically overseen by senior kitchen staff in coordination with the reigning monarch, King Charles III. Interestingly, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, maintain a more modest routine at their home, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, where they do not rely exclusively on the staff to prepare their daily meals. The Prince of Wales himself has publicly disclosed that he cooks on occasion, despite admitting that his kitchen skills are lacking. His go-to dish: steak.
However, Prince William has also acknowledged that cooking steak can be challenging for him, particularly when trying to achieve the level of doneness he prefers. "I get really worried about cooking it — I hate over-cooking steak," he said (via Hello!). The future king prefers his steak medium-rare, which means he likes it tender, juicy, and with a pink center — the level of steak doneness that's considered the best. Obviously, it's not easy to make steak taste like it's from a five-star restaurant, so it's commendable that Prince William knows what he likes in steaks and is honest about it.
Prince William has gotten better at cooking steak
Whatever worries Prince William may have had about steak in the past, it appears that he's found a way to allay them. During a youth charity visit in January 2023, he again brought up his love of steak while chatting with other attendees. After sharing that he already knows how to prepare some of his favorite dishes in the kitchen, he quipped (via The Mirror): "I make a mean steak."
There are different ways to make steak, and they all start with the meat cut selection. Some steaks shouldn't be cooked medium rare, as cuts from different muscles vary in tenderness, fat, and connective tissue composition. Ribeye, filet mignon, and New York strip are the best cuts for medium-rare doneness, since they are tender and well-marbled, with visible white flecks and streaks of fat. Cooking these cuts into the ideal texture requires the right technique and timing. Each steak should be seasoned and cooked for four minutes on a cast iron, flipping each side every minute until the steak is done.
However, even the most confident chef may have an area that needs help or improvement. In Prince William's case, he feels that his steak sauces still need some work. In the same interview with The Mirror, he admitted: "Sauces ... I find sauces harder. My sauces come out dry and lumpy, so I've got to work harder on my sauces."