How Prince William Prefers His Steaks — 'I Get Really Worried About Cooking It'

Whatever worries Prince William may have had about steak in the past, it appears that he's found a way to allay them. During a youth charity visit in January 2023, he again brought up his love of steak while chatting with other attendees. After sharing that he already knows how to prepare some of his favorite dishes in the kitchen, he quipped (via The Mirror): "I make a mean steak."

There are different ways to make steak, and they all start with the meat cut selection. Some steaks shouldn't be cooked medium rare, as cuts from different muscles vary in tenderness, fat, and connective tissue composition. Ribeye, filet mignon, and New York strip are the best cuts for medium-rare doneness, since they are tender and well-marbled, with visible white flecks and streaks of fat. Cooking these cuts into the ideal texture requires the right technique and timing. Each steak should be seasoned and cooked for four minutes on a cast iron, flipping each side every minute until the steak is done.

However, even the most confident chef may have an area that needs help or improvement. In Prince William's case, he feels that his steak sauces still need some work. In the same interview with The Mirror, he admitted: "Sauces ... I find sauces harder. My sauces come out dry and lumpy, so I've got to work harder on my sauces."