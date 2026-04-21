The Popular Chinese Dish Chef David Chang Hates Making 'More Than Anything'

Chef David Chang has been in the business for over 20 years and has spent that time making a multitude of unique and delicious dishes for customers to enjoy. However, as is always the case when being committed to a craft for so long, there are certain aspects of it that begin to get old, and in Chang's case, he's over making one key Chinese dish that many fans of the cuisine know and love: steamed pork buns.

The immensely popular dish has been a constant for Chang, who revealed his mild annoyance with it in an Instagram Reel posted by Food Network. "I probably hate making the pork bun, our steamed pork buns, more than anything," Chang told the Food Network team, "but I wouldn't be here talking to you guys right now if we didn't make that pork bun."

The chef is, of course, talking about the steamed pork buns served at Momofuku, Chang's fusion chain that Anthony Bourdain held as a shining example of a truly great hybrid restaurant. Momofuku's pork buns in particular have become an iconic and highly sought-after dish since the restaurant opened in New York City back in 2004. Thus, after two decades of being a top seller, it's no surprise that the dish has become something the chef dreads making more than the rest.