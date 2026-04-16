When Cooking Chicken Wings Straight From The Freezer Is A Good Idea
Defrosting meat can take a fair amount of time, but this step isn't always necessary. If you follow our expert tips, you can get great results cooking steak straight out of the freezer, while burgers cooked from frozen stay juicy in the middle as they brown on the outside. You can also cook every part of the chicken, including wings, while it's still in a frozen state — even the USDA gives this practice the okay. The question is, though, should you? According to Stephanie Loaiza, a recipe blogger with Six Sisters' Stuff, "Cooking chicken wings straight from frozen can lead to sub-par chicken, but it can also make some really great wings."
Cooking frozen wings works best if you buy them from the refrigerated meat case at the supermarket and then take them home to freeze them yourself, Loaiza says. "Wings that are in the freezer section may have a higher water (and therefore ice) content from the freezing process," she cautioned. You can still cook them without thawing, however, and in fact, many such products advertise right on the packaging that it's possible to do so. With pre-frozen wings, though, Loaiza advised, "... keep in mind that you may need to broil [them] after cooking to crisp up the skin afterward."
Even home-frozen wings can contain a lot of moisture, too, which may result in uneven cooking. This means you'll need to keep an eye on them once they're in the oven rather than just setting a timer and walking away. "If you find that the wings are sitting in too much liquid, you can also cook them on a wire rack," suggested Loaiza.
How to cook frozen wings
Frozen chicken wings are best if cooked in an oven, Instant Pot, or air fryer, since these allow for the use of a rack or trivet to elevate them above any moisture they release while cooking, Stephanie Loaiza says. This method also promotes better air circulation, so the wings come out crispy rather than soggy. If you're cooking this frozen protein in an Instant Pot — or with any other method, for that matter — bear in mind that the wings will require about 50% more cooking time than if they had been thawed. This means that if your recipe calls for an hour in the oven, the wings may actually need 90 minutes.
According to Loaiza, frozen wings can be baked in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes (no need to preheat) or cooked in the air fryer at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. If you're using an Instant Pot, they'll need about 12 minutes to cook, not counting the time it takes for the appliance to heat up, plus the pressure release will require at least five additional minutes. All of these cooking times may vary, though. "In all cases, make sure that the chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit with a meat thermometer before eating," Loaiza cautioned. She also noted that, should your wings come out with soggy skin (which could happen when cooking in an Instant Pot), "Broiling them in the oven after for three to five minutes can help make a crispier wing, no matter what original method you use."
The best way to thaw frozen wings
What if you want to cook your wings a different way, though, such as grilling or deep frying? The jury is out on whether it's okay to use frozen wings with either method. Some cooks say they do it all the time and it works out fine, while others say they get better results with thawed wings. Should you choose to err on the side of caution, though, make sure you're defrosting those wings the right way. "The best, safest way to thaw frozen meat is always in the fridge overnight," declared Stephanie Loaiza.
Of course, the quickest method is to use the microwave, but Loaiza warned, " ... it may result in more rubbery chicken." Adjust the power so the appliance is operating at just 70 to 80% of peak power, then zap the frozen wings for eight to 10 minutes. If you have a little extra time, there's also a third option that involves enclosing the wings in a Ziploc-type bag and then immersing them in cold water, she said. Change the water after about 30 minutes, then check again in another half hour. At this point, they should be pretty well thawed, although it could take a little longer (and another change of water) if the wings are exceptionally big or you're thawing a large number of them in an overcrowded bowl.