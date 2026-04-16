When Cooking Chicken Wings Straight From The Freezer Is A Good Idea

Defrosting meat can take a fair amount of time, but this step isn't always necessary. If you follow our expert tips, you can get great results cooking steak straight out of the freezer, while burgers cooked from frozen stay juicy in the middle as they brown on the outside. You can also cook every part of the chicken, including wings, while it's still in a frozen state — even the USDA gives this practice the okay. The question is, though, should you? According to Stephanie Loaiza, a recipe blogger with Six Sisters' Stuff, "Cooking chicken wings straight from frozen can lead to sub-par chicken, but it can also make some really great wings."

Cooking frozen wings works best if you buy them from the refrigerated meat case at the supermarket and then take them home to freeze them yourself, Loaiza says. "Wings that are in the freezer section may have a higher water (and therefore ice) content from the freezing process," she cautioned. You can still cook them without thawing, however, and in fact, many such products advertise right on the packaging that it's possible to do so. With pre-frozen wings, though, Loaiza advised, "... keep in mind that you may need to broil [them] after cooking to crisp up the skin afterward."

Even home-frozen wings can contain a lot of moisture, too, which may result in uneven cooking. This means you'll need to keep an eye on them once they're in the oven rather than just setting a timer and walking away. "If you find that the wings are sitting in too much liquid, you can also cook them on a wire rack," suggested Loaiza.