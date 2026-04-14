How Long Sam's Club Will Keep Your Grocery Pickup Order Before It's Released

While some retailers add fees or require minimum purchases for curbside pickup, it's a free perk with a Sam's Club membership. The process is straightforward: Customers order from the Sam's Club app and the retailer will provide designated time slots for curbside pickup. The time slots are a suggestion rather than a strict rule, though. If you can't make it on the day of your scheduled pickup, Sam's Club will hold your groceries for 24 hours — except fresh items, which will be returned to the shelves if you don't show up by the end of your scheduled pickup day. After 24 hours, your order will be canceled. Typically, Sam's Club customers aren't charged for canceled orders.

Showing up on time is best for you, the employees, and other customers since it keeps things moving quickly. If you regularly find yourself bailing on orders, you might want to consider upping your membership tier: Sam's Club Plus members can pick up orders starting at 7 a.m., while regular Club members have to wait until 9 a.m. Curbside pickup ends at 8 p.m. for everyone.

Sam's Club keeps refrigerated and frozen items cold until customers arrive, so you don't have to worry about your eggs and milk. If you wait till the last minute to pick up an order from the Sam's Club's cafe, though, your pizza and pretzels may be past their prime. "We had one member who ordered pizza curbside and never came to pick it up. Suddenly, they remembered their order and came before the 24 [hour] mark," one employee wrote on Reddit. "Curbside employees tell us not to remake the pizzas."