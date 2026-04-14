The Bay Area Bar That Has History With Jerry Garcia, Van Morrison, And Neil Young

Most who frequent Spancky's Bar in Cotati, California have a dollar bill stapled inside somewhere. Mine happens to be on the right side, under the awning that covers the smooth, antique wooden bar. It's near one signed by metal band Death Angel, on the opposite end from a rainbow bill left by an Australian with the message "G'day!" The space where the bar stands once hosted the likes of Van Morrison, Neil Young, and Jerry Garcia, along with countless others. If you pester the staff about it, they will likely indulge you in the lore and wild stories surrounding the place.

In a tiny town known for its college bar crawl, Spancky's offers one of the warmest environments despite the large dragon that looms over the roof as you approach. When I first moved to the North Bay Area, known for America's oldest cheese shop, it was Spancky's bartenders who helped me get to know the region. Some have been bartending for the "Cotati Crawl" for over 35 years, with no signs of stopping.

Fitted with a small stage, the venue hosts The Blues Jam on Wednesdays, bringing local musicians, some from well-known neighborhood bands, and others who play as a hobby. On the weekends, there are always visiting musical acts, from cover bands to rappers. I often like to kick back and take in some tunes as I watch a Sharks or Giants game at this bar, which has a long, storied history, one that was formed even before it was called Spancky's.