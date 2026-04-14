The Bay Area Bar That Has History With Jerry Garcia, Van Morrison, And Neil Young
Most who frequent Spancky's Bar in Cotati, California have a dollar bill stapled inside somewhere. Mine happens to be on the right side, under the awning that covers the smooth, antique wooden bar. It's near one signed by metal band Death Angel, on the opposite end from a rainbow bill left by an Australian with the message "G'day!" The space where the bar stands once hosted the likes of Van Morrison, Neil Young, and Jerry Garcia, along with countless others. If you pester the staff about it, they will likely indulge you in the lore and wild stories surrounding the place.
In a tiny town known for its college bar crawl, Spancky's offers one of the warmest environments despite the large dragon that looms over the roof as you approach. When I first moved to the North Bay Area, known for America's oldest cheese shop, it was Spancky's bartenders who helped me get to know the region. Some have been bartending for the "Cotati Crawl" for over 35 years, with no signs of stopping.
Fitted with a small stage, the venue hosts The Blues Jam on Wednesdays, bringing local musicians, some from well-known neighborhood bands, and others who play as a hobby. On the weekends, there are always visiting musical acts, from cover bands to rappers. I often like to kick back and take in some tunes as I watch a Sharks or Giants game at this bar, which has a long, storied history, one that was formed even before it was called Spancky's.
Where legends came to play
Long ago, Spancky's was part of a larger establishment that was a rather upscale inn. It wasn't until 1968 that it was transformed into a music venue, but that is when the spot truly began to shine. It was named The Inn of the Beginning, a venue that welcomed big-name musicians including Joan Baez, Arlo Guthrie, Neil Young, and even Carlos Santana. Jerry Garcia, the inspiration behind one of Ben & Jerry's most popular flavors, was a repeat visitor. Van Morrison was so fond of the place that he did a live recording on its stage. Janis Joplin allegedly played there, but that may be just a local legend.
By the 1990s, however, the Inn had gone through numerous owners and remodels. With the building being sectioned into three portions, Spancky's Bar was opened using the right third, complete with its own stage, where it continues to host musicians. The rest of the building is now slated to become a restaurant, but has stood silent for many years, meaning Spancky's is the only thing still carrying on the Inn's legacy.
Nowadays, it still caters to musicians, both established and brand new. It even helps host America's largest accordion festival, providing the Saturday Zydeco Dance Parties each August. Polka might not sound much like raging party music, but trust me, the bar gets absolutely wild. Although Spancky's gained new owners in 2026, they have lovingly kept the bar nearly the same.
Visiting Spancky's to find good times
The most popular drinks here are California brews on tap, including hard-to-find beers like Pliny the Elder and ciders that Sonoma County is known for. If you want a cocktail, each bartender has their own style, so even a simple Moscow Mule might be sweeter or stronger depending on who mixes it. There's also a non-alcoholic menu, and I can personally vouch that those mocktails taste good, as one of them is my own creation.
It's a loud environment, even on days when there isn't music, as everyone is always talking, making new friends, and laughing. You can shoot pool for free in the back if you want a somewhat quieter vibe, or sit outside to enjoy crisp air and stars. The patrons themselves range from gray-haired hippies with dogs to college kids celebrating their 21st birthdays. There's a strong biker presence, but don't be surprised if they offer you fresh-baked bread or cookies after climbing off their Harleys. The bar is LGBTQIA friendly, and if anyone ever makes you uneasy, the staff is quick to handle it with all the energy of a mama bear.
It may sound cliché, but this bar is a family. The local community comes here to connect, drive off loneliness, and let go of inhibitions. I am there weekly for a reason, and I never pass up the chance to hear from other locals, to share in their triumphs and tragedies. Even if you only visit once, you'll quickly see the magic that has ensnared famous musicians for decades still glitters at Spancky's.