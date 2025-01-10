America's Oldest Cheese Shop Is In An Unexpected State

Marin French Cheese Co., which opened in Petaluma, California, in 1865, is America's oldest cheese shop. Because the country's origins began in the east and slowly trickled west, it may seem odd for the oldest cheese shop to be located in the Westernmost state. But the shop's deep-rooted history is largely attributed to the Gold Rush, which brought slews of new people to California — and introduced a wide variety of cheeses and diverse new foods to the area.

Bordering Sonoma County, one of the world's most notable wine regions, Marin French Cheese features a shop that specializes in handmade French cheeses and has expansive picnic grounds. Marin is known for its take on soft-ripened cheeses, such as brie — one of the best picnic cheeses — and camembert. It credits some of its popularity with the decision to add more flavor to its cheeses using ingredients like mustard seeds, truffles, and jalapenos. The cheese shop uses locally sourced milk to produce its cheese and emphasizes the importance of terroir, a French term for how a region's terrain characterizes its agricultural products.

The company has made a strict commitment to maintaining tradition. For more than 150 years, Marin French Cheese Co. has kept production in the same creamery and remained true to the handmade cheesemaking methods on which the company was founded.